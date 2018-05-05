How Tom Flores sees the new-look Oakland Raiders under Jon Gruden

SHARE COPY LINK Former Raiders coach Tom Flores was in Sanger on Saturday, May 5, 2018 for Sanger High Hall of Fame. Flores discussed the Pro Football Hall of Fame, how much longer he wants call Raiders games and the relationship between Derek Carr and Jon Gruden. Anthony Galaviz

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores was in Sanger on Saturday, May 5, 2018 for Sanger High Hall of Fame. Flores discussed the Pro Football Hall of Fame, how much longer he wants call Raiders games and the relationship between Derek Carr and Jon Gruden. Anthony Galaviz