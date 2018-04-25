What was the selling point that got wide receiver Jordy Nelson to join the Raiders?

When Derek Carr picked up Jordy Nelson from a Bay Area airport, the ex-Fresno State star thought it would be a good idea for Nelson to FaceTime with Davante Adams and James Jones.
Nelson said why not.
"I wanted to get some inside information on both Oakland and Derek as a quarterback and obviously they had great things to say," Nelson told reporters Tuesday. "Davante and Derek had a great relationship and a great time at Fresno State. And J.J. had a great year and enjoyed Oakland the year he was here. So, they had nothing but great things to say and again, had an impact on my decision.”
Carr played with Adams at Fresno State, and was teammate of Jones in his rookie season. Nelson played with the Green Bay Packers and were teammates of Jones and Adams.
"They were all talking to him," Carr said. "I thought I did a good job. He’s here."
On March 15, Nelson signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Raiders.
The Raiders continued their three-day voluntary veteran mini-camp Wednesday, and it will conclude Thursday. Nelson said he enjoyed the first day working with Carr on the field.
"It’s just communication and getting the reps on the field," he said. "It’s no different than what Aaron (Rodgers) and I did for 10 years. We’ll continue to grind at it. It’s getting on the same page, understanding the playbook the same way and then getting the reps in on the field if it’s on air, one-on-one, seven-on-seven, team, all of that. It all adds up — just being comfortable with one another.”
