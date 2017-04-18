Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer to provide update on shooting spree investigation

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer has scheduled a news conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the investigation into the shooting spree that left three people dead earlier in the day, and a motel guard fatally wounded last week.
Fresno police arrested Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, immediately after the last of the victims was shot outside the Catholic Charities office on Fulton Street. Police earlier in the day had identified him as the suspect in last Thursday’s fatal shooting of a security guard at the Motel 6 near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.
Two of the people shot outside Catholic Charities, on Fulton Street just north of downtown, may have been clients of the social service agency, not employees, Dyer said. The third victim was a Pacific Gas & Electric employee riding in a company truck. A fourth man was shot at but not injured.
The Bee will be live streaming the chief’s news conference at www.facebook.com/fresnobee.
