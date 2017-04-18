Crime

April 18, 2017 9:47 AM

Police identify suspect in Fresno Motel 6 slaying

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Police Tuesday named Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, as the suspect in the Thursday slaying of security guard Carl Williams at the Motel 6 on North Blackstone Avenue near East Ashlan Avenue.

Williams, 25, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times after an altercation with a man who pulled a gun, police reported. Muhammad should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted. Police say Muhammad is homeless and frequents areas from West Shaw and North Marks avenues to North Bullard Avenue and West Figarden Drive, along with the area near Fresno City College. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Robber caught on video punching store clerk

Robber caught on video punching store clerk 0:12

Robber caught on video punching store clerk
Police seek suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of jeans 0:59

Police seek suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of jeans
Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect 0:33

Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos