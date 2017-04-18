Police identify suspect in Fresno Motel 6 slaying

Police Tuesday named Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, as the suspect in the Thursday slaying of security guard Carl Williams at the Motel 6 on North Blackstone Avenue near East Ashlan Avenue.
Williams, 25, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times after an altercation with a man who pulled a gun, police reported. Muhammad should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted. Police say Muhammad is homeless and frequents areas from West Shaw and North Marks avenues to North Bullard Avenue and West Figarden Drive, along with the area near Fresno City College. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
