Accused triple killer has gun, drug convictions and mental illness

The Fresno man suspected of killing three people has several aliases, a 2006 conviction for being a crack cocaine dealer and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and has been diagnosed with suffering from psychosis “with a substantial degree of paranoia,” according to court records in U.S. District Court in Fresno.
Court records say Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, also is known by Kori McWallace, Kori Taylor, Cory Allen and Cory Allen Muhammad.
His Facebook page says that he attended Grant Joint Union High School in Sacramento and studied multimedia at Cosumnes River College. But officials at the college said Tuesday they were unable to confirm that he had attended either school. He attended Grant for one semester his senior year.
Eccentric with some bizarre beliefs.
Defense attorney Eric Kersten’s description of Kori Ali Muhammad
In his life of crime, he racked up nine criminal cases in Sacramento Superior Court between 1997 and 2004, including a gun conviction, online records indicate. His criminal record includes making criminal threats, forgery, false imprisonment and driving under the influence, online records state.
He also had a criminal history in the state of Washington, including charges of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and obstructing a law enforcement officer, public records indicate.
In December 2004, Muhammad was arrested for drugs and firearm offenses in southwest Fresno with his girlfriend, Patricia Alicia Whyms, now 31.The case resulted in a federal indictment against the couple in February 2005.
In August 2005, Whyms filed for child support in Fresno County Superior Court against Muhammad on behalf of the couple’s son, who was born in 2005. It’s unclear if Muhammad ever paid child support.
Court records say Muhammad was indicted in U.S. District Court in Fresno for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm to in furtherance of drug trafficking. Whyms was charged with getting rid of one of the guns.
His behavior during the court proceedings, described by his federal public defender as “eccentric with some bizarre beliefs,” prompted the lawyer to inform the court that Muhammad suffered from “auditory hallucinations” and had at least two prior mental health hospitalizations, court records say. “While Mr. Muhammad does understand basic legal concepts such as who and what the judge and jury are, and their respective roles, due to his paranoia, he views the system, including defense counsel, as conspiring against him,” defense attorney Eric Kersten said in court papers.
While in jail, Muhammad wrote a letter to Judge Ralph Nunez, asking that his public defender be replaced. He signed the letter “Cory X. Taylor.”
In a plea agreement, Whyms pleaded guilty to a felony and was sentenced in September 2005 to three years of probation. Muhammad later pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of firearms – a handgun and two rifles.
In November 2006, Judge Oliver W. Wanger sentenced Muhammad to 110 months in prison (In April 2008, Muhammad’s sentence was reduced to 92 months, court records say)
Upon release from prison, Muhammad was ordered not to possess a firearm, destructive device or any other dangerous weapon. He violated terms of his supervised release when he admitted to using drugs. But he later was accepted into a drug re-entry program that he successfully completed.
He was removed from supervision on Sept. 29, 2016, court records say.
The Sacramento Bee contributed. Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
Comments