Two reported dead as shooting spree erupts in downtown Fresno

Two people were shot in central Fresno on Tuesday morning and a third person was injured, possibly by gunfire, in the same neighborhood as the first reported shooting, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.

Initial reports indicated about six shots were fired near the Catholic Charities building at 149 N. Fulton St. at 10:50 a.m.

Witnesses reported the gunman sprayed rounds while reloading and cursing. One man was reportedly shot to death at the scene near Catholic Charities.

A second gunshot victim was reported outside of the the Fresno Police Department station at Mariposa Mall and M Street at 10:51 a.m. The victim also was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and reports were that person died.

At 10:54 a.m., a report of a man down was reported at 215 N. Fulton St., about a block from Catholic Charities. There was no immediate report on the victim’s condition, Emergency Medical Services reported.

Fresno County government offices are on a lockdown alert. People have been urged to shelter in place. Homicide detectives were called to the shooting scenes.

A witness said the suspect carried a large-caliber handgun and shot a man repeatedly in a front yard on Fulton Street north of Nevada Avenue, then reloaded at a bus stop south of Nevada.

The suspect then shot a man in the Catholic Charities parking lot, the witness said.

The witness described the gunman as black and about 25 years old.

“He didn’t look like a gang-banger or anything,” the witness said.

Ashlee Wolf, a spokesperson for Catholic Charities, said the shooting happened at a bus stop near Catholic Charities, around 400 to 500 feet away from charity.

“At this point we don’t believe that they (the shooter) were clients or anybody that had an affiliation with Catholic Charities,” Wolf said. “So right now, we are just working with the Fresno Police Department to get them as much information as they need.”

Wold said Catholic Charities is now closed for the day.

This story will be updated.