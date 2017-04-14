Crime

April 14, 2017 10:22 AM

Police: Security guard slain in Fresno Motel 6 shooting

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno police remain on the scene of the murder of a security guard at a Motel 6 in central Fresno.

The guard was reportedly shot several times at the Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue near Ashlan Avenue. The shooting took place about 11 p.m., Thursday night, but the area remains an active crime scene and the entire motel and the surrounding parking lot remain cordoned off Friday morning. Police detectives are going door-to-door at the motel, apparently questioning guests about what they heard or saw connected to the shooting.

The suspect remains at large.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

