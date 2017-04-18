Fresno Muslims, faith leaders call shooter’s ‘Allahu Akbar’ cry a crime against Islam

Muslim and other faith leaders gathered outside Fresno City Hall Tuesday to denounce a violent shooting spree that killed three people in Fresno and to offer prayers for the families of victims.

Fresno police reported that the suspect in the shooting, Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, yelled “Ali Akbar” before being arrested. However, a review of Muhammad’s social media shows he’s previously quoted the phrase “Allahu Akbar.” This is a common phrase in Muslim prayers and means “God is the greatest,” said Imam Seyed Ali Ghazvini of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.

Ghazvini said his center does not know the suspect, and he was not known at any local mosques. Ghazvini said the words “Allahu Akbar” are commonly used in Muslim prayers to ask God to bring healing and peace, and that using them in association with violence is a crime against Islam.

“This individual does not represent our faith or our community,” Ghazvini said. “This individual does not represent your Muslim neighbor, your Muslim classmate or your co-worker. The Muslim community in the Valley are working hard for the well-being of our society and country.”

We use it (the words Allahu Akbar) to pray to God and ask for healing people and bringing peace … the way it is being used by extremist and violent people is actually against our faith and is a misrepresentation of the word. Imam Seyed Ali Ghazvini of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno

The deadly shooting rampage Tuesday morning killed a Pacific Gas & Electric employee riding in a company truck; a second person near Catholic Charities, an organization that serves the poor and homeless; and then a man in the parking lot of Catholic Charities.

Around 25 faith leaders – including representatives from several Fresno Muslim centers, interfaith groups, Christian churches and a Jewish temple – gathered to address the shooting during the news conference outside City Hall.

Reza Nekumanesh, director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, said that the shooter reportedly saying Allahu Akbar “brings pain to our community and truly crushes our hearts and souls.”

“We condemn the acts of the criminal in the strongest terms,” Nekumanesh said, “and stand with our community and city in support and brotherhood … and we call upon our law enforcement agencies and our officials to properly investigate the motives of this man and hold him accountable accordingly.”

We lift in our prayers the victims and their families, and we pray that our community rises above correlating these acts with our faith. Reza Nekumanesh, director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno

Andy Levine, executive director of the Faith in Fresno, part of Faith in the Valley, said he is standing with, and in support of, all the many innocent members of the Muslim community and African American community who are already wrongfully receiving negative backlash because of the deadly shooting.

“Sadly,” Levine said, “there are individuals and forces out there that will and already are using this to divide us and trick us into believing that we are different from one another and that we should be mistrustful of one another and that we should stay separated from one another.”

Rabbi Laura Novak Winer of Temple Beth Israel called Islam a religion of “peace and justice” and called on the community to educate themselves about Islam – a religion that faith leaders estimate is followed by around 1.8 billion people around the world.

“There’s a lot of assumptions made about what Islam is about and what it means to be a Muslim, and those assumptions very often are not true,” Winer said. “We who live in Fresno, in this very diverse and colorful city, have an obligation to understand who each other is, and what each other stands for. Ultimately, we all stand for peace and justice in this world.”

Teresa Dominguez, chancellor for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, said it is providing support for those who witnessed the shooting.

“The diocese will be present to the needs of all those serving as witnesses to this violent and traumatic event,” Dominguez said, “such as counseling and pastoral care, and Bishop Ochoa asks for the prayer of all the faithful for the victims of this violent crime and their families, and that law enforcement will be successful in their investigation in identifying the perpetrator.”