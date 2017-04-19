Rampage victim Mark Gassett was walking home with groceries when he was killed

Mark Gassett had gone to Catholic Charities in downtown Fresno Tuesday to get some groceries. On his way home he was fatally shot in the back by a gunman who said he wanted to kill white people.
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, the alleged gunman who was arrested following a rampage in downtown Fresno, didn’t know Gassett and how kind he could be, said Lisa Gassett, the victim’s ex-wife.
Gassett was shot as he was walking with his groceries north on Fulton Street. That came moments after police say Muhammad shot and missed another man, and a few minutes after the suspect shot and killed Zackary Randalls, a recently hired Pacific Gas & Electric employee who was on his first day outside classroom instruction and on the job.
After shooting Gassett, Muhammad then walked south and shot David Martin Jackson in the Catholic Charities parking lot, police allege. Muhammad is also believed to have shot Carl Allen Williams III last Thursday at the Motel 6 on Blackstone near Ashlan.
Gassett and Lisa were together for seven years and had two boys, ages 14 and 8. She and Gassett graduated from Central High School..
“He was always a loving guy; he loved his kids so much,” she said. “He would give his shirt off his back for anybody, that was the kind of guy he was.”
The couple separated, but he and Lisa Gassett remained friends. He still spent holidays with the family.
“He had some struggles in his life and he was trying to get his life situated,” “ she said. “It had just been kind of hard.”
She said Gassett was getting some groceries. He had recently moved into a large home with others in the neighborhood.
Gassett had been a woodworker and had been employed at Beautiwood Unfinished Furniture. “He loved to do woodwork, he loved to stain wood and he was so good at it,” she said.
Gassett’s mother, Rosie Wagner, is a Central Unified School District bus driver.
She said Gassett’s death has been hard on the family. “He warmed so many people’s hearts,” Lisa Gassett said.
