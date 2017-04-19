Memorial service planned Saturday for security guard allegedly killed by rampage shooter

A memorial service for Carl Allen Williams III, the 25-year-old security guard who was shot to death outside a Motel 6 last week, will be 11 a.m. Saturday.
The service will be held at the Northeast Assembly of God, 4386 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fresno. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe Ave.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Palm La Paz Chapel, 2983 Tulare St.
Williams was allegedly shot last Thursday by Kori Ali Muhammad, the 39-year-old suspected of also shooting three men to death in downtown Fresno on Tuesday.
Williams was working at the motel on Blackstone Avenue near Ashlan Avenue and had asked Muhammad and an unidentified woman to follow him to the motel office to get their identifications. When they headed back to their room, an argument broke out and Muhammad allegedly shot Williams, Fresno police said.
Comments