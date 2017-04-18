Suspected Fresno spree killer may have threatened Trump on social media

A man suspected of murdering four people in Fresno – including three during a Tuesday-afternoon spree – apparently had an active online presence, including two digital rap albums and several social media accounts that posted racially charged threats aimed at President Donald Trump. Last month, the suspect also posted a music video containing lyrics about shooting “white devils.”
A Facebook page and Twitter account apparently belonging to Kori Ali Muhammad have multiple pictures referencing “destroying these grafted white devil skunks.” Another Facebook page with a display name of Kori MacSon McWallace, which court documents confirm is Muhammad’s alias, shares many of the same posts.
The McWallace Facebook account includes a post from Dec. 20 that reads: “U.S. Virgin Islands, 17 trillion in immediate material wealth, and 25 years of support.” The Twitter notes several times that if these demands aren’t met, natural disasters will be increased by 88-fold. The accounts have each posted various weather reports.
One such tweet from March 23 is addressed to “Skunk Trump.”
skunk trump— Kori ALI MUHAMMAD (@BGODMAC) March 23, 2017
IF OUR DEMAND OF REPARATIONS & SEPARATION NOT ADDRESSED BY FRIDY, THE NATURAL DISASTERS INCREASES 88X
ASE@HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/VS32xf9mGk
As news of the shooting spread Tuesday, the Facebook account bearing Muhammad’s name was flooded with angry, profanity-laced comments attacking the accused shooter. Jay Harvell said: “This looks less like terrorism and more like a hate crime. Bury him under the jail.”
The posts also link to an iTunes page named B-God Mac Sun, which has pictures of Muhammad and two albums apparently recorded by the suspected killer. One song – “Asiatic Black God” – also makes reference to white devils.
Muhammad also had a YouTube account with several videos. On March 13, he posted a music video for a song called “U Gone Need Me.” It shows Muhammad lip-syncing to the camera while walking across railroad tracks. The wall behind him is covered in graffiti and mentions Fresno.
At one point in the video, Muhammad mouths the lyrics: “Demanding justice for the murders of my black kin; Hollow points make a white devil body spin.”
This story will be updated.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
