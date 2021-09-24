Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins: Predicting the NFL Week 3 winner in key test

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jacob Jacobs likely will not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of a toe/ankle injury he suffered in the season opener.

Insert Kenyan Drake, who had his share of starting assignments when he was with the Arizona Cardinals. He’ll be one of the players to watch this weekend at Allegiant Stadium.

Drake also will be going against the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He admitted this week that he is “hyped up,” but the Raiders also should be hyped — and mindful — heading into the game as they try to improve to 3-0 on the young NFL season.

The Raiders started 2-0 last season before falling to the New England Patriots on the road. In 2017, the Raiders began 2-0, only to lose the next four games.

The Raiders are aiming to go 3-0 for the first time since the 2002 season, when the franchise started 4-0 en route to the postseason.

Most NFL experts predicted Las Vegas to be 0-2 at this point, but the Raiders surprised many with wins over the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The wins have been the result of strong play by both the offense and defense.

In last week’s 26-17 win over the Steelers, the Raiders’ defense turned in many key plays, including an interception by Trayvon Mullen and two sacks by Solomon Thomas.

The Raiders’ offense kept going, too, led by Derek Carr’s 382 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Carr’s 817 passing yards through the first two weeks of the season rank first in the NFL and are the most by a Raiders quarterback in a two-game span in NFL history.

But the run game still needs to get going.

Las Vegas is 29th in rushing offense, but thanks to Carr and the receiving corps the total offense is tops in the NFL.

The Dolphins come into the game ranked 30th in offense, and the Raiders defense will need to try to keep Miami’s attack suppressed by preventing the big plays that Jacoby Brissett is capable of connecting on with wide receivers Will Fuller V, DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle as his main threats.

So far, Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. has been targeted five times and hasn’t allowed a reception and has a Pro Football Focus coverage grade 90.2. Rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs is graded at a 75.2.

Turnovers and making big stops are always keys to a team’s success and the Raiders will need to continue to perform well in those areas.

The matchup and the pick

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Fresno TV/radio: KGPE (Ch. 47.1)/ ESPN (AM 1430)

Records: Raiders 2-0; Dolphins 1-1

Line: Raiders favored by 3.5

Anthony Galaviz’s prediction: Raiders 34, Dolphins 17

Analysis: Let’s be honest. This is a must-win game for the Raiders if they want to be taken seriously by many. We’ll take it a step further and say this is a statement game. The Raiders can’t afford a letdown like those that have happened in years past and fans still allude to today. They want to see a different a result: A win that continues a perfect start to 2021. ... Players have talked all week about consistency and the Raiders will need to continue what worked for them in the upsets of the Ravens and Steelers. We believe that will happen because these Raiders have a different feel about them. The pick is the Raiders outright and to easily cover the spread.