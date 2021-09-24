Las Vegas Raiders getting key contributions from this starter. Is his ‘respect’ coming?

Las Vegas Raiders starting defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson never has been a player who is a “me-first” type of person.

Just ask linebacker K.J. Wright, who played with Jefferson during his first two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wright said he’s seen plenty of improvements from Jefferson since his rookie year in 2016 to now, and it’s started to show with the defensive tackle playing 78 snaps through the first two games with four total pressures and a forced fumble.

Wright wonders why Jefferson isn’t mentioned as one of the top defensive tackles currently in the game.

“This dude, in my eyes, is one of the best three-techniques in the NFL,” Wright said. “He’s always on it everyday. I see some guys that do certain things that other guys do but they get the credit. So it’s like where is this going?

“Why isn’t Quinton Jefferson’s name being put up there with the best? I believe that he’s starting to come alive.”

The Raiders signed Jefferson to a one-year deal after making stops with the Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Maryland.

Jefferson already made his presence felt with the Raiders when he forced a fumble in a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens during the season opener.

Then Jefferson followed that outing with two quarterback hits and one hurry in the Raiders’ 26-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jefferson also made one stop.

Move of the day. Raiders DT Quinton Jefferson (#77) with the coffeehouse stunt (fake the stunt with headfake, then rush) as the LDE steps in and spins away to completely fool BJ Finney and get a free shot on Ben Roethlisberger. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dO6LtEoKnf — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 21, 2021

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he’s impressed with Jefferson.

“He’s a guy that ... when we watched tape, you see guys going for the ball,” Bradley said, ”and that’s always a barometer for us as far playing fast.”

Jefferson is fifth among the Raiders in pass rush with a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.5 behind defensive ends Maxx Crosby (91.2), Yannick Ngakoue (87.7), Carl Nassib (79.7) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (70.7).

Wright is hoping with two more upcoming prime-time games, including a Thanksgiving game, Jefferson will be receive more recognition.

“The rest of the world can start to see him,” he said. “Quinton is not a me-me guy, but you still want that respect as a player; respect from your teammates, fans and coaches around the league.

“He’s just getting started. Just got to keep it going and I love playing with him.”