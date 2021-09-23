Some TV markets in California will not get the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins game

Some parts of California will not get to watch the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins game on TV this weekend because CBS doesn’t have a doubleheader Sunday.

The game, however, will be shown in the Fresno, Modesto and Sacramento markets.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr try to go to 3-0 in the 2021 NFL season against the 1-1 Dolphins. Carr will play despite suffering an ankle injury last weekend.

It is no surprise that the Raiders game will be shown in the Fresno market since Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders games for years were shown on Fresno’s KSEE 24 (when NBC had the AFC package), and CBS 47 has shown Raiders games since 1998 when the network bought the AFC rights.

Areas that will not get to see the Raiders include Bakersfield, Los Angeles and San Diego, where many Raiders fans can be found. Instead, those TV markets will see an early game, at 10 a.m., when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Much of the national audience will see the Chiefs vs. Chargers.

Areas such as Atlanta, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Miami and Phoenix are among those that will get the Raiders and Dolphins game.

Check back each week at fresnobee.com for the coverage details.

Raiders’ channel listings vs. Dolphins

Bay Area: KPIX 5 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 5; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 5; DirecTV, Ch. 5; Dish Network, Ch. 5)

Fresno: KGPE 47 (Xfinity/Comcast Ch. 7; AT&T - U-Verse Ch. 47; DirecTV, Ch. 47, Dish Network, Ch. 47)

Modesto: KOVR 13 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 13; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 13)

Sacramento: KOVR 13(Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 13; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 13; DirecTV, Ch. 13; Dish Network, Ch. 47)

NFL on CBS TV map for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. 506sports.com