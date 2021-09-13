Las Vegas Raiders notebook: What the Raiders are saying after OT win over Ravens

The first game with fans for a regular season game in Allegiant Stadium couldn’t be scripted any better.

An overtime game capped off by a Derek Carr 31-yard pass to Zay Jones gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener for both teams on Monday.

Jones was mobbed by his teammates on the left side of the end zone, celebrating another Monday night home win in front of 61,756 fans.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden praised Jones during training camp and Monday wasn’t any different.

“I felt like I died and woke up and died again” Gruden said. “I had multiple lives (like a cat).”

Carr and Jones worked out before in early mornings and it paid off. The former Fresno State star was ecstatic for his teammate.

“Zay is my brother.,” Carr said. “He’s there every time (working out with him early morning). He’s never missed one since he got here. When I needed him the most, he was there for me. I get to celebrate his success. I hope he finds home here for a long time.”

Last season the Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24 without the attendance of fans because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Raiders thought they had the winner in overtime when Bryan Edwards had a 33-yard reception for a touchdown.

On replay, however, Edwards was ruled down just short of the goal line, and several plays later Carr’s pass was intercepted when the ball bounced Willie Snead’s chest.

The Ravens got the ball back, but Carl Nassib came up big with a forced fumble that was recovered by Darius Philon.

“Really proud of our players,” Gruden said. “Our defense made a signature play at the end of the game. Impressive victory. Like they say here just win baby.”

Defense made key stops, led by Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby finished with two sacks, but it wasn’t just Crosby who stepped up.

The Raiders made key stops when they had to.

Las Vegas finished with three sacks.

“We fought hard,,” Nassib said. “No one blinked and a really great team win for sure. We really want to get better. We’re not stopping here. We’re excited to get better.”

Quinton Jefferson and Nassib each had a forced fumble. Denzel Perryman and Philon had a fumble recovery apiece.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rick Scuteri AP

“We’ve been working together and we take this job seriously,” Crosby said. “We see everybody making plays. We’ve been emphasizing on making plays. We never make things easy on ourselves. We stayed locked in and we had to make another stop and we took the ball away. I love playing with this group.”

Carlson comes up big

The Raiders were trailing 27-24 with 42 seconds remaining.

No problem for Carr and kicker Daniel Carlson.

WHAT A GAME!!!! @DanielCarlson38 is absolute iceeeeee — AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) September 14, 2021

Carlson nailed a 55-yard field goal to send the game to overtime after Carr quickly moved the Raiders downfield.