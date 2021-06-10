Raiders’ Yannick Ngakoue reveals a stronger look. Why one new teammate says ‘he’s a beast’

Watch out. Yannick Ngakoue is coming soon to Henderson, Nev. — with added muscle weight.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a photo of himself Tuesday afternoon on Instagram which showed he added some muscle to his 6-foot-2 inch frame.

The picture got some responses from players around the NFL, including Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, who posted two flexed bicep emojis.

“I know Yannick is working. He’s a beast,” Thomas said Wednesday. “I’ve been watching his film since he set the sack record at Maryland. The guy’s technique is out of this world. He’s explosive.”

Ngakoue set a Maryland record with 13.5 sacks in 2015. He skipped his senior season to enter the 2016 NFL draft.

He was selected in the third round (69th overall) by the Jaguars and spent his first four seasons with Jacksonville before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2020 season. After playing five games for the Vikings, Ngakoue was traded to the Baltimore Ravens and played nine games with the team.

He was listed at 246 pounds with the Ravens. Now he is at 258 pounds, according to his post.

He wrote “quick update. We working. See ya’ll soon Raidernation.”

The Raiders signed Ngakoue to a two-year, $26 million contract. He will join defensive ends Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib, Geri Green, Kendal Vickers and rookie Malcolm Koonce.

Ngakoue, who has 45.5 sacks in five seasons, brings a veteran presence to the Raiders. Last season he finished with eight sacks — one more than Crosby’s total with Las Vegas.

Thomas is looking forward to when Ngakoue arrives and practices with the team.

“I can’t wait to play with him,” he said. “I can’t wait to win games with him. He’s a worker, he’s a grinder. I can’t wait to see him. From when I met him to what I saw in that picture, I know he’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster. I can’t wait to be his teammate and play with him.”