‘Makes you want to play for a guy even more’: Raiders defensive players praise Gus Bradley

Gus Bradley is already making a difference with the Las Vegas Raiders defensive players.

Just ask Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram, who shared their feelings about their new defensive coordinator when they were asked what he brings to the team.

“I think Gus is a great coach,” said Crosby, a defensive end. “He has a great energy about him. The guys really soak in what he says. Everybody wants to succeed. The defense has struggled as of recent and we’re trying to turn that around. We’re trying to get to the playoffs, that’s the No. 1 goal. So, Coach Gus has been awesome and my experience thus far has been nothing but positive.”

Bradley was hired to be the defensive coordinator in January after he spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders fired Paul Guenther during the 2020 season after the defense had many lapses during the season.

So far, so good during organized team activities. Players feel that will carry on to the season.

Ferrell, also a defensive end, likes Bradley because he cares about his players.

“Coach Bradley is a guy who is going to talk to you about your vision for your life when you sit down and meet with him,” he said. “He’s going to talk to you about trust and respect because in this league a lot of things dealing with business can kind of take out the aspect of loyalty, being a good person. So, I think the biggest thing with Coach ‘Brad,’ first of all, he’s a good dude. I think that makes you want to play for a guy even more.”

Abram, a safety, is looking to have an improved 2021 season. He feels having Bradley as his defensive coordinator will make him a better player.

“I’m pretty much going down to what they call a box safety, strong safety,” he said. “It’s interesting going from what we went to last year, playing a lot of split safety, playing high. This, I feel like, is going to be more suitable to my talents and my strengths. I look forward to this year.”