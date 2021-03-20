Here is who the Las Vegas Raiders signed, the impact and what the new players are saying

When NFL free agency started this week, the Las Vegas Raiders addressed a spot that is needed: defense.

The Raiders agreed to terms with defensive end Yannick Ngaokue on Tuesday and made it official Friday by signing him to a two-year, $26 million contract.

The Raiders finished last season 25th in total defense (389.1 yards per game) and the passing defense was also 25th (263.3 ypg). The Raiders’ rushing defense was 24th (125.8) and allowed the 30th-most points at 29.9 per game.

The Raiders finished 29th in sacks with 21, led by defensive end Maxx Crosby (seven).

Ngakoue, 26, had eight sacks with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens last season.

It was smart for the Raiders to target Ngakoue because of his relationship with his former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, now Las Vegas’ defensive coordinator.

In Ngakoue’s rookie season, he started 15 of 16 games and totaled 22 combined tackles — 19 solo — and finished with eight sacks, two pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

He gives the Raiders a big presence that has been lacking since Khalil Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears before the 2018 season.

Ngakoue has had at least eight sacks in each of his first five seasons, including a career-high 12 sacks in 2017.

The Raiders tried to acquire him before the 2020 season. The Jaguars ultimately traded Ngakoue to the Vikings.

“This was the place that I’ve always dreamed about being to work,” Ngakoue said Friday. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we both wanted, so it took time. I’m back here where I wanted to be and it worked out, so I would say everything happens for a reason.”

He wasn’t the only defensive player the Raiders added.

▪ Las Vegas signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Solomon Thomas to a one-year, $5 million deal.

▪ Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson signed a one-year, $3.25 deal.

The Raiders also re-signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to one-year deals. The team will also bring back cornerback Nevin Lawson, a source told The Fresno Bee on Saturday.

Signing Ngakoue and others should help the defense next season, but the Raiders still have a glaring need at safety and cornerback.

Cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Casey Hayward, Kyle Fuller, Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier Rhodes remain available.

Safeties Malik Hooker, Keanu Neal and Tashaun Gipson also are available.

Las Vegas must sign one or two of those players to help the secondary that was shredded for most of the 2020 season.

Wide receiver John Brown signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. AP

On offense, the Raiders signed wide receiver John Brown to a one-year, $3.75 million deal and running Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $11 million contract. Las Vegas brought back tight end Derek Carrier.

Quick takes from the new Raiders

The new Raiders spoke to the media Friday through a Zoom call.

Here is what they are saying about joining the Raiders:

Ngakoue: “It was a no-brainer. Coach Gus was a guy that had an input in drafting me back in 2016. He knows what I bring to this game. I feel like this is a coach that knows how to utilize my skill set to make it super effective to help a team as best as possible. With Gus being here, I know it’s like another father figure for me, it’s another guy that can help me out while I’m out here on a different coast. So, it’s a blessing.”

Brown: “The biggest factor was I had to think about my career. I actually turned down more money to come here. I felt like it was the best decision for my career. I had to put everything else aside and try to decide what would make me happy at the end of the day.”

Drake: What coach (Jon) Gruden said that how he was going to use me was just being on the field in a multitude of ways, playing receiver, playing running back. Just having the ability to kind of use my versatility as a weapon in the open field is something that really spoke to me, and to kind of share that role with Josh and him being obviously such a capable back, I feel like it spells success for this team.”

Thomas: “I can see the way coach (Rod) Marinelli coaches these guys; they get off the rock, they play hard. I also watched Coach Marinelli when he was with the Cowboys and I watched the way his D-line plays there, too, and it just transfers over. So, I’m extremely excited to play along this D-line and play with Coach Marinelli and these talented players.”