How Casey Hayward Jr. is already making a difference for the Las Vegas Raiders defense

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram said last week he is impressed with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

Since joining the Raiders, Hayward has been going to teammates and teaching them fundamentals, especially in Gus Bradley’s defense.

That is what tight end Darren Waller noticed during organized team activities.

“He just brings that leadership,” Waller said Wednesday. “That veteran presence being in that system for a while, being a multi-time Pro Bowler. When he’s out there and he’s speaking, guys are listening.”

The Raiders signed Hayward to a one-year contract in early May.

Hayward, 31, spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, including four with Bradley as the defensive coordinator.

Under Bradley, who was hired by the Raiders in January, Hayward made the Pro Bowl in 2017. It was the second of back-to-back Pro Bowl bids for Hayward. He also is a two-time All-Pro selection.

That type of résumé is the reason why Abram wants to pick Hayward’s brain and get some valuable knowledge.

“Getting a chance to know him, be around him, he’s a guy who’s been in the system, going on six years, just seeing the amount of things he saw,” Abram said last week. “The starts that he got in this system, he pretty much knows it all. He goes out there, he talks every single play, in and out of the play. It’s just amazing to see. It’s very helpful for guys like me and other guys trying to learn this system. He’s been a tremendous help and I’m very glad he’s going to be a part of this team.”

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow believes having Hayward on the roster will help cornerback Trayvon Mullen and other defensive backs grow in their young NFL careers.

It is about belief, Renfrow said.

“That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “Everyone believes in something back there and I think that’s great. I think it starts with Casey Hayward coming in and him just being around it first off, but it’s worked in the past and it’s a really good defense.”