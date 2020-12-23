Raiders notebook: What Trayvon Mullen is hoping for; is Derek Carr in line to play?

With a chance to finish above .500, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen sees an opportunity to accomplish just that in the 2020 NFL season.

Just over a month ago, the Raiders were 6-3 and primed for a playoff spot, but a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs led to a tumble and they now have lost four of five to drop to 7-7 after a 30-27 overtime loss last Thursday to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Finishing 9-7 is important for the Raiders and Mullen.

“It’s big,” Mullen said Wednesday. “Finishing is the biggest thing for us right now. We don’t want to finish losing. We gotta show who we are. We gotta show how tough we are and we gotta show no matter the circumstance or outcome or whatever, we have to go out there and play hard. We’re going to finish and show what type of players we are individually and as a whole. If we do those things, everything will be well for us as a group.”

The Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins (9-5) at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Dolphins are in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, with the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) just outside and the Raiders in ninth.

For any chance at making the playoffs, the Raiders have to win their next two games and hope the Dolphins and Ravens lose out.

But the focus for the Raiders is solely on the Dolphins, Mullen said.

“We gotta play together and everybody got to be mentally focused,” he said. “You got to go out there with an edge and show we want to win. I think that’s the biggest key. If we do that and stay focused, play hard and play fast and be together, I think you have a good outcome.”

It will be the second game as the Raiders’ interim defensive coordinator for Rod Marinelli.

Last week, the defense had a walk-through leading up to the game against the Chargers.

For a short week, Marinelli liked what he saw from his defense.

“I thought it was an improvement,” he said. “I really like the fight in them all the way. We gotta eliminate mistakes and eliminate some big plays and penalties as coaches and players. I just saw they showed a ton of heart in that game toward the end. I just really love how they kept fighting.”

Mullen described Marinelli’s coaching style as “very aggressive” and he noticed a difference on the field.

“It’s about playing fast, your technique and, as a group, finishing plays,” Mullen said. “Just letting the coverages and calls take care of themselves. He wants us to go out there and play with passion. We care about the game and we want to win. That’s the biggest thing with coach Marinelli that I could see. That’s huge for our defense.”

Derek Carr a full participant

After leaving the game against the Chargers because of a groin injury, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he was limited, but Carr is on track to play against the Dolphins.

“If I think I can play, I’m capable of playing,” Carr said Tuesday. “I think the best part of my game is my mind and that’s still working. I think that the coaches and our trainers will make the right decision. I’ve been completely honest with them the whole time about everything and they’ve seen it first-hand. I’ve been in here every day that we’re allowed to get treatment, doing all my tests. We’ll see how it goes. But if it’s up to me, I’m going to do everything I can to be on that field.”

Carr left the game in the first quarter as he sprinted toward the sideline. He walked to the locker room and was later ruled out.

As the Fresno State starter from 2011-13, Carr never missed a game.

Since joining the Raiders in 2014, Carr has just missed two games. He missed one game because of a broken fibula in 2016 and one in 2017 due to a broken back.

“I think one of the main things coach (Jon Gruden) talks about is availability,” Carr said. “We have to practice to get better at this game. You have to play to get better at this game. The first thing he told me when he met me is you have to be available, and I said, ‘Yes sir.’ I’ve done everything in my power to make myself available this week and I’m going to continue to try my best to do that because I told him and promised him I’d do that. That’s just who I am. It may not always be perfect, but they’re going to know what I left. I gave it everything I had, that’s for sure.”