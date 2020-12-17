Why didn’t the Raiders go for it near the goal line in OT? Here is Jon Gruden’s reason

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium. AP

The Las Vegas Raiders had success on fourth-down conversions against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the game on the line in overtime Thursday and perhaps a playoff shot, perhaps Raiders coach Jon Gruden would go for it and hope for a touchdown for the win?

Not even close.

Gruden sent out Daniel Carlson, who made a 23-yard field goal for a 27-24 lead.

That turned out to be a costly move.

The Chargers got the ball back and drove down the field as Justin Herbert sneaked it in from 1-yard in a 30-27 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

There was never a thought on going for it, Gruden said.

“It was fourth and five (at the Chargers 5-yard-line),” he said. “If we got a little bit closer, we would’ve thought about it (going for it), but it was fourth and five. I know I went for it a few times earlier in the game, but to take the lead with three minutes left, I thought it was the right play to make at that time.”

3rd and goal from the 5 yard-line and this is the look you give the Chargers defense.



Mariota under center. 3 tight ends. None split wide. Only a RB split wide. FB in the backfield.



They just stuffed you twice. They know you’re not running. pic.twitter.com/7enehGi1st — Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) December 18, 2020

The Raiders (7-7) were 4-of-4 on fourth downs in the game. They converted when it was fourth and two twice and fourth and one twice.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Raiders got the ball first in overtime and seem to be on their way to a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Big plays later led to a Josh Jacobs 12-yard run that pushed the ball to the Chargers’ 4-yard line.

The next plays resulted in a Jacobs one-yard run and a minus-two yard run, then an incomplete pass from Marcus Mariota, who replaced an injured Derek Carr in the first quarter, that resulted in fourth down.

“It is always frustrating when you get to the red-zone area and don’t convert,” Jacobs said. “We were down there a couple times and we didn’t do that.”

Said tight end Darren Waller: “Just go to execute. Whatever play is called, we have to execute it. You would love to have a touchdown down there and finish the job as an offense, but we didn’t did do that and execute those plays down there like we wanted to.”

The Raiders are barely alive for the postseason, but they need a lot of help and hope other teams before them in the AFC playoff picture lose this weekend.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t find a win to win that game at the end,” Gruden said. “It’s on me.”