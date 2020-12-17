Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr leaves game with a groin injury. What is his latest status?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday in Las Vegas. AP

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury in the first quarter of Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carr appeared to injure his left groin as he went out of bounds and flipped the ball out. He went to the side of the end zone and grimaced.

Carr walked back to the locker room with the trainers. The Raiders list him as questionable to return.

On the drive, Carr put the Raiders in position to score, highlighted by a 30-yard pass play to Nelson Agholor to the Chargers’ 5-yard line.

Three plays later, Carr was injured. The Raiders settled for a field goal.

On the next Raiders’ drive, Marcus Mariota entered the game and led the Raiders to a touchdown when he connected on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller for a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.