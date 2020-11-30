Fresno Bee Logo
Make it No. 4! After 3 boys, it’s finally a girl for Raiders QB Derek Carr, wife Heather

Dallas, Deker and Deakon are now big brothers to a little sis.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went on Twitter on Monday evening to announce the addition of a baby girl, with Heather giving birth in Nevada.

“Our baby girl has arrived!!! #GirlDad,” Carr wrote.

The new daughter’s name is Brooklyn, according to Carr’s business manager, Carla Cossy.

In a separate tweet, Carr wrote “Good start to the week to get back on track.”

Carr’s mother, Sheryl, was equally excited saying “We love our newest grand baby #12.”

Just like his jersey number, that makes child No. 4 for the Carr family.

Derek met Heather at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse by Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno. The couple married June 29, 2012.

The Carr’s eldest, now 7-year-old Dallas Mason, was born Aug. 5, 2013, weighing in at 7 pounds 10 ounces.

Carrfamily
Derek Carr, left, wife Heather and son Dallas are seen in a 2014 file photo.

As a newborn, he needed three surgeries because of an intestinal complication and stayed in the Valley Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit for more than three weeks. He’s healthy now.

Then along came Deker Luke, now 4, who was born on March 16, 2016, weighing 9 pounds 3 ounces.

Deakon Derek was born May 17, 2019, checking in at 9 pounds 6 ounces.

