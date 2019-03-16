Derek Carr’s surprise, big-name guest attends birthday party at Bulldog Stadium

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
But it wasn’t quite a normal visit for the former Fresno State star.
Carr also was accompanied by quite the surprising guest.
Antonio Brown — Carr’s newest Raiders teammate and one of the biggest names in the NFL today — paid a visit to Fresno to attend a birthday party for Carr’s son Deker.
The party was held at Bulldog Stadium, and security manned the entrance to ensure only those invited were allowed in.
Carr shared a glimpse of the birthday setup on social media through the story format on Instagram.
In the video, Carr shows a huge bounce house that stretches nearly the entire football field.
And there was Brown, smiling and standing next to one of his sons in the middle of Bulldog Stadium.
At some point after Fresno State’s practice Saturday, some Bulldogs players met with Brown at the top of the Bulldog Stadium ramp, near the main entrance.
He shook hands and took a few photos with players.
Since Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Raiders officially on Wednesday, the top-tier receiver appears to have spent much of his time hanging out with Carr.
Brown posted a video on Instagram of him visiting Carr’s house in the Bay area and yelling “Special Delivery” as he steps foot inside the home.
Carr also threw Brown some passes while at a park in San Ramon.
Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, Carr’s teammate and top target at Fresno State, was there to catch a few passes, too.
Carr and Brown have shared quite a bit of photos and videos of hanging out together, so much so that an altered photo shows their faces on a picture originally from the movie “White Men Can’t Jump.”
