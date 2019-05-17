Sports
It’s 3-0! Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wife Heather welcome another boy
Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, are celebrating the arrival of Deakon Derek Carr who was born late Thursday.
Derek Carr picked the named Deakon because it means “messenger of the Lord. We love it and we’re excited about that,” he said.
Derek and Heather were hoping Deakon would be born before or on Mother’s Day, which was Sunday. Last Saturday, Heather jogged near their Bay Area home with the “Rocky” theme song playing while her husband drove alongside recording video.
But Deakon took his sweet time.
Many sent their congratulations to the family.
Derek Carr didn’t share the new baby’s size or weight, but he’s stoked about his third son. “It’s a very exciting time for us,” Derek said.
Heather Carr later posted that Deakon weighed in 9 pounds and six ounces.
The Carrs’ eldest, 5-year-old Dallas Mason, was born on Aug. 5, 2013, weighing in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. As a newborn, Dallas needed three surgeries because of an intestinal complication and stayed in the Valley Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit for more than three weeks. He’s healthy now.
Then along came Deker Luke, now 3, who was born on March 16, 2016, weighing in at 9 pounds 3 ounces.
