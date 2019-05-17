It’s 3-0! Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wife Heather welcome another boy

Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters Watch Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, as they hold a surprise tea party for Valley Children's Hospital patients and the two sisters' friends. Video courtesy of Valley Children's Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, as they hold a surprise tea party for Valley Children's Hospital patients and the two sisters' friends. Video courtesy of Valley Children's Hospital.

Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, are celebrating the arrival of Deakon Derek Carr who was born late Thursday.

Late last night my wife gave birth to our 3rd son Deakon Derek Carr! They are both completely healthy and doing great! Welcome to the family Deakon!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 17, 2019

Derek Carr picked the named Deakon because it means “messenger of the Lord. We love it and we’re excited about that,” he said.





Derek and Heather were hoping Deakon would be born before or on Mother’s Day, which was Sunday. Last Saturday, Heather jogged near their Bay Area home with the “Rocky” theme song playing while her husband drove alongside recording video.

But Deakon took his sweet time.

How I felt when I woke up and could already feel that 3rd boy "Dad Strength" kick in #ItsARealThing pic.twitter.com/czuiUiWRys — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 17, 2019

Many sent their congratulations to the family.





Going to need a bigger Carr... Ha! Congrats to you and the family brother https://t.co/huSAvpttpj — Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) May 17, 2019

Congrats brother!! — Daniel Carlson (@DanielCarlson38) May 17, 2019

Congrats brother, blessings — Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) May 17, 2019

Derek Carr didn’t share the new baby’s size or weight, but he’s stoked about his third son. “It’s a very exciting time for us,” Derek said.

Heather Carr later posted that Deakon weighed in 9 pounds and six ounces.

The Carrs’ eldest, 5-year-old Dallas Mason, was born on Aug. 5, 2013, weighing in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. As a newborn, Dallas needed three surgeries because of an intestinal complication and stayed in the Valley Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit for more than three weeks. He’s healthy now.





Then along came Deker Luke, now 3, who was born on March 16, 2016, weighing in at 9 pounds 3 ounces.