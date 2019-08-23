Central keeps rolling; A big upset in the Central Section to open the season

Check out Quali Conley’s 43-yard touchdown run for Central High Central demolishes Edison on both sides of the ball in Week 1 of Central Section football at Koligian Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central demolishes Edison on both sides of the ball in Week 1 of Central Section football at Koligian Stadium.

Defense was the key for the Central High football team.

Oh yeah, so was the offense.

Jekob Jones had a pick-6 that went for 70 yards in the first quarter as The Bee’s top-ranked Grizzlies rolled past No. 8 Edison 47-12 in a season opener for both teams at Koligian Stadium on Friday.

How did the offense look without Trent Tompkins?

Just as the same as before. Points after points.

Jones had an 8-yard run in the second quarter as the offense rolled up 281 yards in the first half to Edison’s 91.

Kingsburg pulls of a big upset

Vikings kicker Brian Jimenez converted on a 33-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining and No. 23 Kingsburg forced turnover on downs on No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial in a 17-14 upset at SJM.

“Our defense played well all night,” Kingsburg coach David Wilson said. “Our goal was to take away what they did well, which was throw the ball and we did that. Our secondary rose to the occasion and played big all night.”

Wilson said he never had any doubt that his team could come ut on top. He trusted his players and they responded.

“I told our players to enjoy it,” he said. “This was something we believed we could do. It’s a great bunch of boys. Now on to next week.”

Clovis West scores upset of night

Clovis West went on the road and beat Central Catholic-Modesto 26-22 and win in coach Tim Randall’s debut. Central Catholic was ranked No. 2 in the Sac-Joaquin Section behind Folsom and No. 25 in the state by MaxPreps.

Last year, Central Catholic came to Clovis and beat the Golden Eagles 21-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This time, Brandon Wafer scored three touchdowns for Clovis West including a 50-yard run and a kickoff return both in the second half.

The Golden Eagles won it on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 6.6 seconds left by Bradley Senneway to senior wide receiver Hayden Ruiz-Dondero..

The other two Clovis Unified schools in action Friday night opened with shutouts: Clovis North beat Pitman-Turlock 34-0 and Clovis East beat Lemoore 35-0.

Buchanan and Clovis are in action Saturday night.

Lopsides rivalry results

Reedley scored first.

But Sanger is the one who rolled to victory.

Again.

The Apaches beat the Pirates 49-6 in the 106th renewal of their eastern Fresno County rivalry. Sanger leads the series 71-33-2.

The Apaches have surrendered no more than 7 points against Reedley for 12 straight years.

Meanwhile, Hanford blasted city rival Hanford West 79-0. Hanford leads the series 13-3.

And it was much closer in Los Banos, where Dos Palos beat the host Tigers 40-35 to win the Westside War for the first time in eight years. Dos Palos leads the series 43-32-6.