Life after Trent Tompkins. Who is in line to become the Central High quarterback?

For the first time in four seasons, there will be a new quarterback leading the way for the Central High football team.

Gone is star Trent Tompkins who graduated in June and is at UC Davis.

Replacing Tompkins will be a transfer, either DJ Frampton from Clovis North or Jameson Silva from Edison – or perhaps both will play in the same game. The Grizzlies open the season Aug. 23 against Edison at Koligian Stadium..

Silva and Frampton each said he understands it will be tough to replace Tompkins, but each is confident in his own playmaking abilities.

“I just got to go out and play my game and lead this team to another championship,” Silva said. “Just play my game and not worry about what somebody else did.”

Said Frampton: “We’re both just trying to produce in this offense and make the coaches happy, and try to knock down defenses as much as we can.”

The Grizzlies won back-to-back Central Section Division I titles with Tompkins leading the way. He set section records for most touchdown passes in a single season (65) and regular season (47), single-season passing yards (5,001) and regular-season passing yards (3,438), according to section historian Bob Barnett.

Tompkins ended his career ranked No. 2 in the section with 11,743 career passing yards and 138 touchdowns.

“It’s hard to replace anybody who’s talented that leaves the program,” Central coach Kyle Biggs said, adding that his new QBs “just have to worry about being themselves. I don’t need them to be Trent. I just need them to run the offense and do the right things and take what the defense gives them, make the right reads and put us in good situations and not try to do too much.”

Silva and Frampton said they picked up some pointers from Tompkins before he left for college.

Biggs said he’s encouraged by how well his new quarterbacks picked up the Central offense. “They had some bumps along the road just by learning the new offense, learning new scheme and the way I do things and how detail-oriented we are here. They’re learning from their mistakes and getting a lot better, and from February to June was a huge jump. And the jump from June to August was another giant leap.”