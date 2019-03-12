Clovis West search for new football coach ends with familiar name in Valley circles

Clovis West High named defensive line coach Tim Randall as its next football coach, the school announced Monday night.
Randall, 52, takes over for George Petrissans who stepped down at the end of last year’s 2-9 season.
In a news release, athletic director Matt Loggins said Randall emerged from a field of more than a dozen candidates.
“Tim is a person of strong character who I believe will do a great job developing our young men into champions,” Loggins said in the release.
The school says Randall has close to 30 years of teaching and coaching experience at the high school and junior college level. That includes recent stints on the Clovis East and Clovis High staffs.
In 2007, Randall was named head coach at his alma mater, Hanford High, only to back out of the appointment a few weeks later citing family concerns. He had left the Clovis East staff to take the Hanford job and returned to Clovis East.
And from 1997-99 he went 14-17 as Bullard’s coach before he was let go by the school in favor of current Knights coach Don Arax. Bullard shared the North Yosemite League championship in Randall’s last season, breaking an 18-year title drought.
Petrissans went 32-27 at Clovis West. During his tenure the Golden Eagles featured some of the top talent in the Central Section, including 2015 Butkus award winner Caleb Kelly (now at Oklahoma) and 2017 Under Armour All American quarterback Adrian Martinez (now at Nebraska).
Last season Clovis West suffered a setback when quarterback Dante Chachere was injured.
Clovis West has won nine Tri-River Athletic Conference championships but none since 2010, when it won the last of its nine Central Section titles.
