Sports

Who had the high school football performance of the week? Here’s how you can be the judge

Who’ll have the performance of the week in Fresno-area high school football? This year, you can be the judge in the weekly Fresno Bee poll.
Who’ll have the performance of the week in Fresno-area high school football? This year, you can be the judge in the weekly Fresno Bee poll. Fresno Bee file

Highlight outstanding high school football performances in 2019 by participating in The Bee’s Player of the Week poll.

Here’s how it works:

Coaches and fans can nominate an outstanding game performance (offense or defense) or game-changing play. Make a nomination by tweet to @agalaviz_TheBee or @FresnoBeeSports, or email agalaviz@fresnobee.com. If you have it, share a video highlighting the performance.

We’ll review the nominations and present five players for voting in a poll that opens Mondays and closes at noon Thursdays. The winner will be announced soon after that.

Synthetic turf replaced grass at McLane Stadium, in time for Friday’s opener between McLane and Mendota.

By

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Anthony Galaviz
Anthony Galaviz
Anthony Galaviz writes about sports for The Fresno Bee. He covers the Oakland Raiders, high schools, boxing, MMA and junior colleges. He’s been with The Bee since 1997 and attended Fresno City College before graduating from Fresno State with a major in journalism and a minor in criminology.
  Comments  