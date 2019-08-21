Sports
Who had the high school football performance of the week? Here’s how you can be the judge
Highlight outstanding high school football performances in 2019 by participating in The Bee’s Player of the Week poll.
Here’s how it works:
Coaches and fans can nominate an outstanding game performance (offense or defense) or game-changing play. Make a nomination by tweet to @agalaviz_TheBee or @FresnoBeeSports, or email agalaviz@fresnobee.com. If you have it, share a video highlighting the performance.
We’ll review the nominations and present five players for voting in a poll that opens Mondays and closes at noon Thursdays. The winner will be announced soon after that.
