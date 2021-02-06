Bulldogs’ game vs. Utah State postponed due to COVID concerns. When they’ll play next

Fresno State’s men’s basketball game against Utah State on Saturday at the Save Mart Center has been postponed by the Mountain West Conference due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

The Bulldogs (7-7, 5-7 MW) are planning to be back in practice and play upcoming games next week at Air Force on Thursday and Saturday, according to an athletics department source.

The postponement is the seventh for the Bulldogs this season and second in conference play. The second of a two-game series at Boise State on Jan. 22 also was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Broncos’ program.

A Nov. 27 game at Pacific was postponed when the Tigers had a delay in getting COVID-19 test results back, and games against UC Riverside, at Pepperdine, Northridge and Cal Poly were postponed during one of the Bulldogs’ three pauses following a positive coronavirus test within the program or due to contact tracing protocols.