Bulldogs take steps forward and try something new in completing sweep of New Mexico

What happened to New Mexico? That’s not really a problem for Fresno State and coach Justin Hutson and the Bulldogs have their own issues, even after a 65-55 victory over the Lobos at the Save Mart Center and sweep of their two-game Mountain West Conference men’s basketball series.

The Bulldogs on Saturday made plays against the New Mexico zone, moving the ball better and finishing with their best assisted basket percentage of the season. But they really turned this one by applying pressure up the floor, pressing the Lobos and an offense that lacks much presence, or firepower.

“I think it had quite a bit of an impact, wearing them down, keeping them out of rhythm,” Hutson said. “We did get a few steals and get some easy baskets on it. You have to be deep to do that. Our guys off the bench have to play well, our starters have to play well …”

No question, New Mexico struggled against it. Fresno State had nine steals in the game including two apiece by Isaiah Hill, Deon Stroud and Anthony Holland, and the Lobos turned over the ball 16 times. Once they did get into the half court, far too often they ended up with rushed shots, contested shots, poor shots late in the shot clock, and they missed far more than they made.

The Bulldogs (7-6, 5-6 in the MW) had allowed 71.1 points per game against Division I opponents, and the 55 were the fewest allowed in conference play. The Lobos also hit just 35.4% of their shots (23 of 65) including 21.7% from the 3-point line (5 of 23).

“They showed at times that it bothered them a little bit and they showed at times that they could break through and attack us,” Hutson said.

“It’s very new for us. We always pick up and usually we back up. But we’ve had a little time to talk about when we may trap certain guys and do some things. We had some success with it and I think it really helped.”

This time, Bulldogs make plays down stretch

Still, Fresno State didn’t get away until the final minute and did it from the foul line, an anomaly for a team that had hit just 61.7% of its free throws.

The Bulldogs were up five with 1:42 to go and the best New Mexico (5-11, 1-11) could get was a badly missed three from Valdir Manuel, who had hit just 5 of his 23 shots from the 3-point line this season.

Fresno State missed a three and the Lobos had another shot, with Saquon Singleton getting to the foul line. He could hit only one of two, but the Bulldogs gave them another chance when Hill dribbled into a turnover with 39 seconds remaining.

Singleton got a shot at the rim but missed and the Bulldogs finished off New Mexico with two free throws from Stroud, then Hill and then Holland.

Fresno State blew a four-point lead in the final minute before winning in overtime in the first game of this series against the Lobos, but this time made the plays.

“Coach was talking about, ‘It’s winning time,’ said guard Junior Ballard, who continued to score his way out of a shooting slump, hitting 5 of 8 shots including 4 of 6 from three in scoring 16 points. “We kind of learned form last game, in late-game situations we have to be really smart with the ball. It was winning time. That was the message.”

But the foul shots, the success with the pressure up the floor and with an offense that has struggled much of the season all were steps forward for Fresno State, which next week plays Utah State in a two-game series at the Save Mart Center; the Aggies are 13-5, 10-2 and second in the conference.

“What I told them, I was proud of how they operated against changing defenses,” Hutson said. “That was not just a physical test, that was mentality. We had to operate together …

“We operated. We moved the ball. We found the open man. We made open shots. I was excited about our growth, just from the start of Thursday to the end of Saturday playing against changing defenses.”

Next for Fresno State

vs. Utah State: Thursday (6 p.m., Stadium network) and Saturday (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1)