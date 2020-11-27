Bulldogs basketball game postponed after delay while Pacific awaited COVID test results

The Fresno State Bulldogs had their welcome to college basketball during COVID-19 moment a while back when they had to quarantine following positive coronavirus tests in the program, and they’ve had to go through that twice.

But they reached another level Friday, when a 3 p.m. tipoff scheduled against Pacific at the Spanos Center in Stockton was postponed after a lengthy delay while the Tigers waited for coronavirus test results.

“We went to the arena and then they said their test results weren’t going to be back for a while,” coach Justin Hutson said. “We were going to try to play at 5 or 6, so we sat around for a while and then got a call and they said their test results won’t be back until well after 6. The officials were going to leave, so we had to postpone it.”

The game could be rescheduled, but Hutson and the Bulldogs were looking to build on a 87-47 opening victory over NAIA William Jessup.

“You want to see your guys against better competition,” Hutson said. “At the end of the day, you want to see what you have. You want to see if you can beat these teams. But we spent a wonderful Thanksgiving in Stockton.”

The Bulldogs (1-0) will shift focus to a Monday game against UC Riverside (0-1) at the Save Mart Center.

The Highlanders dropped their opener 66-60 at Pacific, playing without interim coach Mike Magpayo, who flew home for the birth of a son, Luka James Magpayo.

Riverside trailed by 17 points with less than 9 minutes to go before closing to get within 58-53 with still 2:34 to play. Arinze Chidom, who scored 23 points in a 60-57 victory at Fresno State last season, led the Highlanders with 16 points at Pacific.