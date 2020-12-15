Bulldogs returning from a third pause due to coronavirus – but doing it slowly

The Fresno State Bulldogs started to make their way back to the basketball floor on Monday, returning from a third pause following positive COVID-19 tests within the program and contact tracing protocols.

The Bulldogs did not have a full group for their first team practice in two weeks, but coach Justin Hutson said they would get additional players back through the week and have eight or nine by midweek.

Fresno State guard Deon Stroud dunks in an 87-47 victory over NAIA William Jessup in the Bulldogs’ season opener Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “It’s do what you can, get them in shape, try to get them shooting the basketball and doing basketball movements and once we get enough back we’ll try to do some team stuff. It’s a little different, but we’ll do what we can.”

Fresno State is scheduled to play a non-conference game against Fresno Pacific on Saturday at the Save Mart Center, and Hutson would like to get that game in. They have played just once this season, an 87-47 victory over over NAIA William Jessup. In the Mountain West Conference, New Mexico also has played just one game. On the other extreme, Nevada has played seven games; Wyoming has played six; Boise State, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State have played five; Air Force has played four; San Jose State has played three and Colorado State two.

The Bulldogs had to cancel or postpone games during their coronavirus-related pause against UC Riverside, Pepperdine, Northridge and Cal Poly, but would likely not have time to reschedule before opening Mountain West Conference play with a two-game series at Colorado State on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.

Fresno State also had a game at Pacific postponed when the Tigers had issues getting coronavirus test results back before game time.

“It’s kind of everywhere and with us coming back (to campus for the start of practices) late we got it late,” Hutson said. “I know some of the people came back early and got it early.”

Colorado State played its second game on Monday, a 91-52 victory over Northern Arizona, and is scheduled to play at Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

BULLDOGS WOMEN TAKE ON BAKERSFIELD

The Bulldogs women (3-3, 1-1 in the MW) will play Bakersfield on Thursday at the Save Mart Center after splitting games last week with a 90-71 victory over Saint Mary’s and a 102-93 loss in double overtime at San Francisco.

Fresno State played without Maddi Utti in those games due to a shoulder ailment. The senior forward is regarded as day to day and could return against the Roadrunners or more likely when the Bulldogs return to conference play after a Christmas break, Jan. 2 and Jan. 4 at Wyoming.

Utti, the Mountain West Player of the Year last season when the Bulldogs won 25 games and a regular-season conference championship, is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games.