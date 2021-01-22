Bulldogs’ game at Boise State postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Broncos’ program

Fresno State will not get a chance to build on what might have been its best 25 to 30 minutes of basketball, at least not right away. The second of two games at Boise State to be played on Friday at ExtraMile Arena in Boise has been postponed by the Mountain West Conference due to COVID-19 issues within the Broncos’ program.

A date for a rescheduled game will be announced once finalized by the conference and the Fresno State and Boise State athletics departments.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-6 in the Mountain West) had a lead in the first game of the series Wednesday at Boise State, the last unbeaten team in conference play after Utah State lost on Thursday to Colorado State.

With 10:51 remaining Fresno State was up by three, but struggled to get the ball inside the rest of the way, settling for jumpers and threes and once the Broncos got going they got away very quickly. Boise State (13-1, 9-0) didn’t hold a lead until 9:38 remained but won 73-51, hitting 12 of their final 15 shots.

The Bulldogs return home after playing three games on the road to take on New Mexico on Thursday and Saturday at the Save Mart Center. The Lobos are 5-8, 1-8 in conference play.

The game at Boise State is the sixth Fresno State has had postponed due to the coronavirus. They had a game at Pacific postponed when the Tigers had a delay with COVID-19 testing results and had to postpone four other non-conference games after positives tests and contact tracing in its program.