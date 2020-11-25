Bulldogs start fast and don’t slow down, racing by NAIA William Jessup in opener

Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, right, drives to the basket with William Jessup’s Matthew Schmidt to the left in the season opener Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020 in Fresno. Fresno State led 48-17 at halftime. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State had an easy time in its opener on Wednesday against NAIA William Jessup, taking apart the Warriors 87-47 at the Save Mart Center and bearing little resemblance to the team that won just 11 games last season.

The Bulldogs, with a decided physical advantage, pushed the basketball up the floor and played downhill all the way to the rim, start to finish.

Orlando Robinson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Isaiah Hill added 16 and Deon Stroud 13 for the Bulldogs (1-0), who will get a much better test and idea where they are at this point in the season on Friday playing at Pacific.

The Bulldogs scored 52 of their points in the paint and hit 58.5% of their shots, firing from the 3-point line when it was there rather than as a default position, as it was a year ago when 49.1% of their shots were threes, the seventh highest percentage in the nation.

This story will be updated