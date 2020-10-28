Fresno States pauses basketball practices after team members test positive for COVID-19

Fresno State has paused all in-person activities after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Only the men’s basketball program has been shut down, in accordance with state and local health department guidelines. Fresno State also has football, women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and women’s swimming and diving student-athletes on campus at this time, and all are being tested three times a week along with coaches and team personnel. The wrestling program is returning on Monday.

The individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus are in isolation, and all other members of the program are in quarantine.

In-person meetings and practices will resume once it is deemed safe and in consultation with team physicians and Fresno County public health officials.

The Bulldogs have not yet released a schedule for a 2020-21 season, but games can start on Nov. 25, according to the NCAA.