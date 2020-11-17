Fresno State Basketball
Fresno State catches breaks with home series in revised Mountain West basketball schedule
The Mountain West Conference released its updated basketball schedules on Tuesday with its teams playing 20 games over an 11-week period, with approval from state, county and local officials.
Teams will play a two-game series at the same site with one day in between games, reducing travel within the conference and emphasizing the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fresno State will open conference play with games Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 at Colorado State before returning home for games at the Save Mart Center against Wyoming and San Jose State. That is followed by trips to Nevada and Boise State, home series against New Mexico and Utah State, a series at Air Force, San Diego State at the Save Mart Center and a trip to UNLV to end the regular-season.
The Bulldogs got a break or two with the home series against San Diego State and Utah State, picked to finish first and third in the Mountain West in a preseason media poll.
The Aztecs were 9-0 on the road in Mountain West games last season, but over the past five seasons the top five finishers in the conference have had a combined winning percentage away from home of 62.2% once, 57.8% once and 55.6% three times.
San Jose State also will play at the Save Mart Center and the Spartans have not won a conference road game since 2017, losing 30 in a row. Wyoming also has struggled away from home in Mountain West play, going 11-34 over the past five seasons.
Women’s schedule
The Bulldogs’ women, the defending regular-season champions, will play the same conference matchups with the home sites flipped.
All teams are scheduled to play five series at home and five on the road.
The Mountain West Conference Tournament is scheduled to be played March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, with the women’s tournament March 7-10.
The conference’s television partners, CBS Sports and FOX Sports, will select games for broadcast, which will include the shifting of some games from their scheduled dates.
Fresno State has not released a full non-conference men’s schedule, but will play NAIA William Jessup on Nov. 25 at the Save Mart Center, at Pacific on Nov. 25 in Stockton and UC Riverside on Nov. 30 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State Mountain West schedule
Dec. 28 – at Colorado State
Dec. 30 – at Colorado State
Jan. 2 – Wyoming
Jan. 4 – Wyoming
Jan. 8 – San Jose State
Jan. 10 – San Jose State
Jan. 14 – at Nevada
Jan. 16 – at Nevada
Jan. 21 – at Boise State
Jan. 23 – at Boise State
Jan. 28 – New Mexico
Jan. 30 – New Mexico
Feb. 4 – Utah State
Feb. 6 – Utah State
Feb. 11 – at Air Force
Feb. 13 – at Air Force
Feb. 18 – San Diego State
Feb. 20 – San Diego State
Feb. 25 – at UNLV
Feb. 27 – at UNLV
Fresno State women’s schedule
Dec. 28 – Colorado State
Dec. 30 – Colorado State
Jan. 2 – at Wyoming
Jan. 4 – at Wyoming
Jan. 8 – at San Jose State
Jan. 10 – at San Jose State
Jan. 14 – Nevada
Jan. 16 – Nevada
Jan. 21 – Boise State
Jan. 23 – Boise State
Jan. 28 – at New Mexico
Jan. 30 – at New Mexico
Feb. 4 – at Utah State
Feb. 6 – at Utah State
Feb. 11 – Air Force
Feb. 13 – Air Force
Feb. 18 – at San Diego State
Feb. 20 – at San Diego State
Feb. 25 – UNLV
Feb. 27 – UNLV
