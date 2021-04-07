Clovis Rodeo’s no-bull COVID stance is commendable. Now just ignore the ignorant herd

Since most of us aren’t cowboys — myself included despite living in Clovis these past seven years — terms like “cowboy strong” and “cowboy up” are little more than banal cliches.

Not anymore, and for that we have the Clovis Rodeo to thank.

In difficult situations, true cowboys face hardships with grit and without complaint. They certainly don’t whine and spread made-up conspiracies on social media. Which is how the ignorant herd reacted when Clovis Rodeo organizers announced the 107th edition would take place April 21-25 — with rigid COVID-19 protocols in place.

Yes, money was “a major factor” in the decision to return from a one-year hiatus. (Besides the rodeo’s economic impact, the all-volunteer association gives back $250,000 annually to a slew of local nonprofits.) But for placing public health ahead of partisan politics, the Clovis Rodeo Board of Directors and President Ken Elliott deserve the community’s sincere appreciation.

Cowboy strong, indeed.

Opinion

I’m sure board members, when speaking privately, aren’t thrilled with the policies mandated by Fresno County health officials. (The rodeo can operate at 40% capacity, according to a spokesperson, provided attendees wear masks and are either fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test result from the last 72 hours.) In public, however, they’ve kept their upper lips collectively stiff for the good of the community.

In other words, they cowboyed up.

Organizers tell me the policies won’t just apply to the ticket-buying public. Everyone in attendance, including committee members, volunteers, VIP guests as well as the contestants in all rodeo events, must comply.

Even certain Clovis City Council members who go maskless in crowded rooms to burnish their conservative values.

At the 107th Clovis Rodeo, that dog won’t hunt.

“We are asking everyone planning to attend to do their part and be vaccinated or able to show they have taken a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to attending,” organizers said in a statement posted on their website. “It’s just the right thing to do, so together we can all move forward safely.”

Clovis Rodeo policies on strict side

It’s fair to question whether the vaccination and/or recent-negative-test policy is overkill for an outdoor sports event, especially if everyone wears masks and spreads out. There are even some infectious disease experts who feel that way.

The only Major League Baseball team (out of the five in California) requiring that level of proof is the San Francisco Giants. The rest are following state guidelines that limit stadium seating capacity to 20% for counties in the red tier on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and 33% for those in orange — with no vaccine or negative test stipulation.

If anything, Fresno County and rodeo organizers are being extra cautious. Which, in a county that only recently escaped the purple tier and continues to see new cases per day hover in the low 100s, is hard to argue against.

Wish I could tell you that’s the sort of rational, nuanced discussion taking place on the Clovis Rodeo’s Facebook page.

Nope. Instead, recent posts have attracted much criticism and hyperbole from the free-dumb crowd. You know, folks who still believe the coronavirus pandemic is a myth … or overblown … or a Democratic hoax … or concocted in a Chinese laboratory.

“You just lost 90% of your attendees,” Carlos L. posted. “Cowboy strong doesn’t bow down to manufactured fear.”

“Nice! A little communism with your rodeo. I hope you lose your rodeo,” Dusty W. chimed in.

Brave stance by rodeo organizers

“Curious will you sing the National Anthem at the rodeo?” Michelle G. asked. “If so will you leave out the part of the land of the free as you force your medical propadanga (sic) upon the patrons?”

On and on it goes, an echo chamber of fools trying to do outdo each other’s ignorance and fake outrage. Little wonder Fresno County and much of the central San Joaquin Valley will remain in the pandemic’s vise — and subject to tighter reopening restrictions — longer than the Bay Area and Southern California.

Anecdotes are only that, but last weekend I went to the giant Walmart at Herndon and Clovis avenues. Everyone inside the store had on some sort of face covering (a few customers and employees left their noses exposed) with the exception of two young men in their 20s. Both wore cowboy hats, long-sleeved button down shirts and blue jeans adorned with shiny belt buckles.

This epitomizes what the Clovis Rodeo is up against — and makes the stance organizers are taking even braver. They’re looking out for the greater good at the risk of alienating members of their own tribe.

During my years at The Bee, I’ve always covered and written about the rodeo with the benefit of a press pass. This year, I’m going to saddle up my horse (OK, take a bicycle off the wall of my garage), ride to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds and purchase a ticket when they go on sale.

It’ll be my small way of cowboying up for an organization that deserves the support.