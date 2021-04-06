Tulare moves into orange, Fresno remains red in state’s COVID reopening tiers

Tulare County is moving from the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening program for businesses into the less restrictive orange level, clearing the way for restaurants, churches, entertainment venues and other businesses to reopen or expand their indoor operations.

State health officials reported Tuesday that the county’s pace of new COVID-19 cases, measured as a rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents, was low enough to propel it forward in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The county has been in red Tier 2, representing “substantial” spread of coronavirus within the community, for three weeks since March 16. Starting Wednesday, it will be in orange Tier 3, denoting “moderate” viral transmission.

Fresno, Kings and Madera counties remain in red Tier 2 of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. All three are entering their second week at that level.

Merced County remains in purple Tier 1, the most restrictive tier denoting “widespread” transmission of the virus in the community, because it’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents increased to 11.7 for the week ending March 27, rising from 9.2 the previous week, in Tuesday’s assignment by the California Department of Public Health.

Under the orange tier, restaurants in Tulare County will be able to expand indoor dining to 50% of their capacity, provided there is sufficient space for physical distancing and that staff wear masks. Customers also are supposed to wear masks while eating and drinking.

Similarly, churches and movie theaters, which had been limited to 25% capacity in the red tier, will be able to increase indoor service to 50% of capacity. Other business sectors will also be able to either open or expand indoor operations.