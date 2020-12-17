Naughty list: These people earn the right to be last in Fresno’s line for COVID vaccine

In the grand pecking order of Important Jobs, opinion columnist ranks pretty low.

While columnists do serve some purpose (or at least I tell myself that), if we all suddenly disappeared most folks would hardly notice our absence. You can’t say the same for healthcare professionals; police, fire and first responders; supermarket and restaurant employees; food and agricultural workers; and a bunch of other vocations.

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s how much we depend on them.

So now that Fresno County is getting its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, I don’t expect my turn for inoculation to come up anytime soon. By next summer — fingers crossed. Until then, there are tens of thousands of county residents with jobs more important than mine, or who need the vaccine more urgently than I do, who should get it first.

At the same time, there are a few notable individuals who may have important jobs but whose words and deeds over the last nine months merit sending them to the back of the vaccination line.

With apologies to Santa, here’s the real naughty list:

Buddy Mendes, Fresno County supervisor

Fresno County takes a lot of pride in being the country’s No. 1 ag producer — as we should. But given the importance to our economy you’d think it wouldn’t take nine months for county officials to finally roll out safety guidelines designed to protect up to 70,000 farm workers.

The Board of Supervisors, with chairman Mendes leading the way, sure seem to enjoy congratulating themselves for doing the bare minimum to protect their most vulnerable constituents during a pandemic. Which they did only after being called out.

Because he comes into contact with a lot of people, Mendes will probably be among the first to get the coronavirus vaccine, despite his bluster about being willing to “die the saddle.”

Garry Bredefeld, Fresno City Council

Frankly, the less said about Fresno’s least-effective elected official, the better. But after months of gaslighting, questioning health experts about the effectiveness of masks and calling press conferences to suggest he can interpret scientific data better than medical professionals, Bredefeld could hardly escape mention here.

Fresno County has an estimated population of 1,017,767. If accurate, Garry should be 1,017,767th in line.

Vong Mouanoutoua and Bob Whalen, Clovis City Council

Last week, someone sent me a cellphone video showing a bunch of people sitting in a crowded room in Old Town Clovis. No one wore masks, and social distancing was nonexistent. Two of the faces I recognized belonged to Mouanoutoua and Whalen. (Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger’s name was announced, but he can’t be seen in the clip.)

Turns out, it was the Dec. 9 meeting of the Liberty Coalition, a “faith-based political organization” that “provides tools and resources to help elect Conservatives who represent Christian/Judeo values to all levels of elective office.”

Nothing against conservatives with Christian/Judeo values. But how about we elect some with enough moral fiber to put public health ahead of partisan politics at a time when our hospitals are in crisis mode?

Jim Franklin, Cornerstone Church pastor

While most places of worship hold services online or outdoors, Franklin continues to defy California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order prohibiting indoor gatherings. And seems quite proud of himself for doing so.

“We believe if a person is able to go to the big box store and go in and purchase an item and they’re also able, then, to go to a church service and receive from there,” said Franklin, perhaps unintentionally correlating religion to commerce.

In interviews, Franklin says he encourages his congregation to wear masks and social distance. However, the videos posted on Cornerstone’s YouTube channel don’t show many heeding that advice.

So much for the shepherd protecting his flock.

Ammar Ibrahim, Fresno restaurateur

I support every small business owner’s right to make a living. Just not when that right subverts the public health.

Ibrahim, The Waffle Shop’s outspoken owner, deserved every penny of the $5,000 fine issued to him May 10 by city code enforcement. As if the three previous citations (for $250, $500 and $1,000) weren’t ample warning to close his dining room.

Home Depot store managers

If Home Depot turns out to be one of the biggest coronavirus breeding grounds, no one should be surprised.

Go into any big-box store and you’ll see just about everyone wearing masks. Not Home Depot, where maskless customers often get angry and confrontational when approached (I’ve experienced it myself) and employees (like the one in Utah) who try to enforce store policy get fired.

Herd immunity proponents

Those who espouse letting COVID-19 infect between half to two-thirds of the global population tend to fall into two categories: a) the healthy and kind of selfish; and/or b) the ghoulish who don’t care how many people die.

Since these people can’t be bothered to wait for a vaccine, they shouldn’t be in any hurry to get it. And nor should we be in any hurry to give it to them. Back of the line.