Clovis Rodeo is on for 107th edition, with COVID protocols. Here’s what you need to know

The Clovis Rodeo Association announced on Wednesday plans for its 107th rodeo, which is slated for April 21-25.

In short: It’s happening, but with some expected changes due to coronavirus.

“It will not look the same as it has in past years, and we’re going to have to wear our masks; but we promise the same great rodeo performances, plenty of those amazing tri-tip sandwiches and a forecast full of good times with good friends,” the association wrote in a release.

The economic impact of the rodeo, and its ability to help the community recovery from the year-long pandemic was a major factor in the decision to host this year’s event, the association said.







It also noted “keeping our community safe while we move forward is critical.”

There will be a PBR bull riding performance on Wednesday, April 21, followed by rodeo performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But performances will have limited seating capacity to maintain social distancing and all guests are being asked to be vaccinated or be able to show they have tested negative for COVID19 test no more than 72 hours before the event.

The rodeo is working to make testing and vaccination opportunities available in the next few weeks.

The rodeo parade, dance and concerts have been canceled for the year.

“We need you to be Cowboy Strong,” the association wrote.

“It’s just the right thing to do so together we can all move forward safely.“

While the date has been announced, the ticket sales office remains closed and new ticket sales will likely not be available until the week prior to the rodeo.

Because capacity limits could change, the delay will allow the rodeo to release the maximum number of tickets under the most current Fresno County and California COVID-19 guidelines. All tickets purchased in 2019 will be honored, as allowed under current restrictions.

Guests can visit the rodeo website at clovisrodeo.com for ongoing updates.