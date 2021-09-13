A procrastinator’s guide to the 2021 California recall election of Gavin Newsom

READ MORE California Recall Election Get the latest news, voter information and opinions on the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Expand All

So you still haven’t voted yet in the election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. We get it. Maybe you’ve been busy or maybe you’re undecided on how to vote on a ballot that has 46 candidates on it.

Now, it’s time to get that ballot turned in, and The Sacramento Bee has you covered as you do your civic duty.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote and what is on the ballot.

What am I voting on?

The recall ballot asks you two questions:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Do you want to recall Gov. Newsom?

▪ If Gov. Newsom is recalled, who do you want to replace him?

If 50% or more of voters vote “no” on the first question, Newsom will stay in office. If more than 50% of voters vote “yes,” then the second question applies and the candidate who receives the most votes becomes the next governor of California.

When should I vote?

Ballots have been sent out to all California voters for the recall election. You can also vote in-person at a polling place in your county; if you need help finding your polling place, vote center or ballot drop-off location you can check with your county elections office or call the California Secretary of State’s Voter Hotline at 1-800-345-8683.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Whether you plan to vote by mail or in-person, you have until this Tuesday, Sept. 14, to get that ballot postmarked or turned in. Ballots in the mail will be counted up to seven days after Election Day.

Here’s a reminder on how you can track your ballot after it’s been mailed in. And here are five things you can do to make sure your ballot is counted.

Who are the candidates?

OK, take a deep breath.

If Newsom gets recalled from office, voters have a choice of 46 candidates to replace him as governor. However, one of those candidates, Doug Ose, has since dropped out of the race due to health issues.

So that leaves 45 candidates to choose from.

Here is the official list of all the candidates on the ballot. There are also several write-in candidates running; here is the list of all the write-in candidates.

Be sure to check out our recall election voter guide. You can also visit the Secretary of State’s official voter guide.

If you need help making your decision, The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board is here with a recommendation.

Most of the candidates, you probably haven’t heard of, but some you probably have.

On the Republican side, Larry Elder, a conservative talk show host, is on top of polls. Other candidates include Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego; Kevin Kiley, the state assemblyman from Rocklin; John Cox, a businessman who unsuccessfully ran against Newsom in 2018; and Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympian and reality TV star.

Kevin Paffrath, who dispenses advice about real estate to his 1.7 million YouTube followers, and cannabis lobbyist Jacqueline McGowan are running as Democrats.

We know that there are certain issues that are top of mind for you, so we’ve put together a collection of stories looking at where the candidates stand on the issues of:

▪ COVID-19 response

▪ Housing and homelessness

▪ Wildfires and drought

How do I check my voter registration?

This part’s easy: Simply visit this website.

The bad news: The deadline to register to vote in the recall election was Aug. 30.

The good news: You can conditionally register to vote at your county elections office or polling place up to and including Election Day.

How can I vote in Sacramento County?

You can drop your ballot off at one of the dropoff locations, or visit a vote center if you need assistance, such as requesting a new ballot.

For more information, you can call the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Office at (916) 875-6451.

How can I vote in Placer County?

If you’re in Placer County, you can find a list of ballot dropoff locations here.

For more information, you can call the Placer County Office of Elections at (530) 886-5650.

How can I vote in El Dorado County?

El Dorado County maintains a number of voter centers, which you can find here, and ballot dropoff locations, which you can find here.

For more information, you can call the El Dorado County elections office in Placerville at (530) 621-7480 or, from El Dorado Hills, (916) 358-3555, ext. 7480. The South Lake Tahoe office can be reached at (530) 573-7955, ext. 7480.

How can I vote in Yolo County?

You can find information on Yolo County voting centers and ballot dropoff locations by visiting here.

For more information from Yolo County elections, call (530) 666-8133.

Who’s telling the truth? Fact checks:

▪ Will voting ‘yes’ on the California recall elect an ‘anti-vaccine Republican?’

▪ Did Gavin Newsom cast doubt on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine?

▪ Are Trump Republicans who contested the 2020 election behind the Newsom recall?

▪ Is Gavin Newsom right that a recall leader suggested microchipping immigrants?