Gavin Newsom’s signature homeless program moves to repair old buildings for housing

The Newsom administration is ready to spend $2.75 billion to rehabilitate rundown buildings so they can house homeless Californians.

The effort will include refurbishing hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, tiny homes and other properties, according to a Thursday announcement from the Governor’s Office.

The funding is part of the state’s $12 billion plan to address its homelessness crisis. About 14,000 permanent, long-term housing units are expected to be created through an expansion of the state’s housing initiative known as Homekey.

Previously the homeless program emphasized buying or renting from motels in good condition as opposed to rehabilitating them. Local governments can apply for a share of the money.

The funding will also allow providers or building owners to provide additional support like counseling, mental health services and workforce development for its occupants.

The new funding for rehabilitating buildings comes as California’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 30.

“California is moving with unprecedented speed to house people experiencing homelessness, through Homekey,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We are going all in on solutions that work – tackling the homelessness crisis head-on with a constructive, compassionate approach and a focus on serving those with the most acute behavioral health needs. This investment will allow us to build on Homekey’s groundbreaking success – creating more housing, faster and with accountability and efficiency.”

The housing initiative started amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has created around 6,000 housing units since its launch in July of 2020.

“Our work is far from done. With the next round of Homekey funding, the state will continue its work with our local partners to protect vulnerable Californians by providing safe spaces they can call their own,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez in a statement

