COVID cases continue to climb in Fresno-area schools amid chaotic meetings, uncertainty

A Pfizer vaccine is prepared during a clinic at the Tipton Library, July 29, 2021.

• • •

Good morning! It’s Monday, Aug. 30.

Like many universities and schools, Fresno-area community colleges last week adopted a coronavirus immunization requirement for students.

But, as the Education Lab’s Ashleigh Panoo reports this morning, the ruling from the State Center Community College District came after it was already too late for students who don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine to drop out of school and receive a full refund.

Students were also frustrated that the original meeting for the SCCCD school board on Friday, Aug. 20, was postponed after the Zoom link was flooded with more students than it could handle.

Read the latest on this developing story here.

In Case You Missed It

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado resigned last week, two months after he was arrested — but not charged — in a domestic violence case, The Bee’s Melissa Montalvo reported.

The abrupt departure left more questions than answers as district officials refused to explain what led to Alvarado’s resignation just weeks after he told the public he was looking forward to reinstatement.

You can read the story here.

But the attention shifted away from Central Unified in less than 24 hours. Across town one night later, the Fresno Unified School board erupted in chaos when Trustee Terry Slatic staged a sort-of filibuster to protest recent rule changes he said further limited his access to FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Board President Valerie Davis eventually shut the meeting down as arguments spiraled into talks of another censure or other discipline for Slatic.

You can read about the chaotic meeting here.

And while the meeting ended, tensions between Slatic and the other trustees continues.

Read the latest update here.

Bee columnist Noha Elbaz had an interesting take on the situation, which you can check out here.

COVID updates

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said he supports the idea of requiring vaccinations for school children. (Read the story here)

Fauci’s support comes as delta-variant coronavirus cases mount among Fresno-area youth.

As of Monday, Fresno Unified has reported 394 cases among staff and students in August; up from 252 a week earlier. Clovis schools have seen 222 cases this month; up from 80 cases a week ago. Central Unified reported 139 cases in August; up fro 80 last week.

Fauci’s comment also comes just days after the California Medical Board threatened to sanction doctors who issue “inappropriate” mask exemptions to patients without “a legitimate medical reason.”

It was the latest development in a growing trend of medical boards and societies clamping down on COVID-19 safety precautions, especially concerning schools.

Earlier this month, a group of Madera and Fresno-area doctors publicly urged physicians to follow CDC guidance that almost all school-age children can and should wear a mask in school.

Here’s some good news

Fresno Pacific student wins elite opportunity to help fight cancer

A Fresno Pacific University sophomore recently won a grant that will allow her to study the cutting edge of childhood cancer research.

Evelyn Navarro is one of just 12 students from across the nation selected to participate in the Pediatric Oncology Student Training. The grant is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Navarro is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology and plans to apply for medical school upon graduation in 2024.

The program allowed Navarro to study NK cell therapy as a cancer treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“Having the opportunity to work at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been such a gratifying and educational experience that will continue to impact me as I work towards becoming a physician,” Navarro said in a news release. “I’m so thankful for this opportunity through the POST Program to help make a difference as we work to find better treatment options and a cure to childhood cancer.”

Evelyn Navarro is one of just 12 students from across the nation selected to participate in the Pediatric Oncology Student Training. Submitted photo

Newsom names two Fresno-area leaders to California’s higher ed boards

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed two Fresno-area leaders to the state’s higher education boards.

Newsom nominated Bitwise co-founder and CEO Irma L. Olguin Jr. to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.

Before making it big in the tech world, the 40-year-old Caruthers business leader was a teacher at The Center for Advanced Research and Technology and at Fresno Unified School District from 2006 to 2007. Olguin Jr. is an Advisory Board Member at REDF and a President’s Advisory Board Member at California State University, Fresno.

Yammilette Rodriguez was named to the California State University Board of Trustees. The 45-year-old youth leader has been National Trainer and Consultant for the Youth Leadership Institute since 2020. She was Central Valley Senior Director at the Youth Leadership Institute from 2009 to 2020.

You can read their bull bios as well as the rest of Newsom’s appointments at this link.

Central schools gifted books by alumnus

Fresno resident, author, and former city councilmember Elvin C. Bell donated a dozen of his books to the Central Unified School District last week.

Bell graduated in 1955 from Central High School and is quick to note he was an honors student. He had quite the tenure in high school, serving as editor of the school paper, a two-sport varsity athlete, and president of student councils.

But Bell’s life became even more interesting after high school. From military service to local and national politics, Bell led a fascinating professional life that included meeting presidents and even landed him in the middle of the infamous Watts Riots in Los Angeles.

There’s a really interesting piece on Bell published online by the Fresno State Alumni. Check it out here.

Bell says he plans to donate more books in the future.

Fresno resident, author, and former city councilmember Elvin C. Bell donated a dozen of his books to the Central Unified School District. submitted

