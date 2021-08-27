Not suitable for children: Bad adult behavior at Fresno, Clovis school board meetings

The lobby is filled as the Clovis Unified School Board meeting begins Wednesday night, July 21, 2021 in Clovis. Fresno Bee file

Modeling behavior is an important way in which human beings learn. We observe, then do our best to repeat. It is particularly important for a child’s development. Language, and behavior is primarily learned by children mimicking those around them — especially the adults. That adorable baby dancing along to the music? They probably have a caregiver that loves to dance. That overdramatic toddler? Good chance they have an overdramatic parent or older sibling. That overaggressive junior high school student? You shouldn’t be surprised to find the similarities in Mom or Dad.

We know our children are watching and mimicking, but are we paying attention to who is doing the modeling? Peers, the media, and strangers can all become models for our children, and as we move toward the teen years there are some overwhelming influences: adults in the home and adults on television and social media.

And boy, were there modeling opportunities at the last round of school board meetings in Clovis and Fresno. Do you want your child to grow up and scream at another human being on television? Well, you have the example of Terry Slatic, Fresno Unified board member best known as “The Guy Who Threatened Teen-aged Cheerleaders.” Slatic’s behavior style can best be described as “Real Housewife on Fourth Glass of Chardonnay.” He yelled, complained about rules, demanded “1 on 1” time with the superintendent, and when he wouldn’t stop talking over other trustees, the superintendent, and members of the public, and his microphone was shut off … he just talked louder. Clearly, just want we want our students to observe and model.

But, if he wants to keep the title of most belligerent, Mr. Slatic’s going to have to step up his game to keep up with the Clovis Unified School Board meetings. Like a reality show, you’ve got the same characters meeting after meeting, speaking in tones that range from shrieks into microphones to downright threats. There’s the same board members, trying (and mostly failing) to walk the line between fact and fiction to appease this incredibly loud minority. Then, there’s the rest of the board who sits, week after week, in impotent silence. District officials chime in from time to time with a dose of reality, but everybody who watches knows those are the people getting voted off the island first.

For more than three hours on Wednesday, it was political grievance mad libs masked (pardon the pun) in “anti-mask” rhetoric. The usual boogeymen (Recall Newsom, communism, Pelosi) were trotted out. For the crime of being forced to follow the state mandated guidelines on mandatory masking, board members were called “Nazis,” “foot soldiers,” “spineless,” “traitors,” “morons,” by adults claiming that “COVID isn’t real,” that “we used to be able to attend school with chicken pox,” and that “sickness and death are inevitable” so masking up is just useless.

What stunning examples they are for our children. How about Trustees Hatmaker and DeFrank following the hours of outlandish comments with, essentially, “Stop being mean to us, we sort of agree with you?”

There are things I watch that aren’t appropriate for my kids. I’ve sampled an episode or two of “The Bachelor;” I think “Pulp Fiction” is an incredible movie; and I’ve been known to listen to a Cardi B song or two that I can’t say I’d be happy if I found my 11- and 7-year-olds listening to. I don’t play those songs, or movies, or shows when my boys are around.

How disappointing that I have to add school board meeting to that list. But then again I’m trying to model appropriate behavior.