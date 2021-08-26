Will Fresno Unified board censure Terry Slatic after meeting debacle? He ‘doesn’t care’

Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic says he “doesn’t care” if his fellow school board members censure him in connection with his extended outburst during Wednesday’s regular school board meeting. (Bee file photo) ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic says he “doesn’t care” if his fellow school board members censure him in connection with his extended outburst during Wednesday’s regular school board meeting.

FUSD Board President Valerie Davis ended the school board meeting after less than a full hour following numerous failed attempts to silence the disgruntled trustee. Tensions remained high following Wednesday’s meeting debacle, with multiple trustees saying the board should consider another censure.

“I think he will be considered for censure again. I’d support it,” Trustee Veva Islas told The Bee. “His actions last night were inexcusable. He delayed the business of the board. He only has himself to blame for whatever consequence he receives.”

But Slatic brushed off the potential censure, saying he “doesn’t care.”

“They don’t want diversity. They don’t want inclusion,” Slatic told The Bee. “They only want people that agree with them, look like them, and speak like them. They have proven such.”

According to FUSD spokesperson Nikki Henry, any agenda items the board failed to discuss would be moved to a future meeting, likely the upcoming Sept. 8 agenda. The board’s unfinished business includes discussions over potential redistricting and a community proposal to change the name of Forkner Elementary School.

Wednesday’s tensions came after Davis limited the amount of time each trustee could speak during the part of the meeting reserved for superintendent and board communications.

In an interview with The Bee following Wednesday’s meeting, Slatic said he was already frustrated by another new rule limiting the time trustees can spend with the superintendent one-on-one. Slatic said he used to meet with Superintendent Bob Nelson “two to three times a month” and said his fellow trustees have “taken away” that opportunity.

“I would happily cover these one-on-one with him, which is what I did my first two years on this board,” Slatic said. “That has been taken away by the board.”

But other trustees said Slatic has a habit of dominating speaking times and meeting schedules with Nelson.

Trustee Claudia Cazares said trustees typically have about 20 minutes each meeting to go over communications and announcements. She said Slatic typically dominates that time.

“In the past, we’ve seen that he takes up most of that time, and then we have to rush through our comments,” Cazares said.

Nelson told The Bee that the new rule was necessary. He said Slatic “takes his trusteeship very seriously.”

“I do have more interactions generally speaking with (Slatic) than I do with the (other trustees), which can create difficulty because they function as a group, and so any one person getting a great deal more access than anybody else can create problems,” Nelson said.

Chaos erupts during Fresno Unified school board meeting

Wednesday’s meeting ended just after 7:15 p.m., hours ahead of schedule, after Slatic clashed with several school officials, including Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Chaos erupted when Davis tried to move the meeting ahead after Slatic refused to stop speaking. Slatic refused to stop talking over a community member during public comment.

Talking and arguing from the dais was inaudible at times. At one point, Davis cut off Slatic’s microphone, but he continued speaking anyway. The school board called at least one brief recess just before 7 p.m.

When the meeting resumed, Slatic continued to air a string of reported grievances from parents ranging from campus police to coronavirus protocols.

Slatic read letters of complaints from his constituents, including an issue about the credentials of one of the district’s principals, which drew sharp criticism from Nelson.

“Under no circumstance should any trustee speak publicly about personnel matters involving an individual employee,” Nelson said during the meeting.

Trustee Keshia Thomas said much of what Slatic said was “misinformation.”

“Employees were attacked, misinformation about incidents were reported,” Thomas said, “misinformation about employee credentials were questioned, and parents were disrespected and not given an opportunity to speak about their concerns in regards to their students and let’s not mention community members could not be heard.”

Slatic, Fresno school board have a long history of clashes

It would be the Bullard High-area representative’s second censure during his tenure on the FUSD school board, and it would come just days after the board lifted the first censure.

In 2019, the school board formally censured Slatic following multiple incidents at Bullard High School. The incidents involved an Army recruiter, a wrestling coach, and a time when Slatic grabbed the backpack of a Bullard student, and an altercation ensued.

Investigations into these incidents concluded that Slatic violated board policies, including failing to “govern responsibly” and blurring the distinctions between board and staff roles.

Slatic was also involved in a controversy in July 2019 surrounding his behavior at a Bullard High cheer practice when he scolded some cheerleaders over a blackface incident. One cheerleader’s family sought a restraining order against Slatic but failed to convince a judge Slatic’s behavior amounted to harassment.

Slatic eventually won $1,000 from the 16-year-old girl’s family to help him recoup part of the legal fees he racked up defending himself.

On multiple occasions, trustees have accused Slatic of racism, a charge he has denied each time.

Last year, a prominent Latino pastor in Fresno said Slatic told the pastor to “go back to the barrio” after an argument erupted during an informal meeting. Slatic flatly denied using the phrase and said the pastor was “bearing false witness.”

Other trustees also criticized Slatic in October after he cast the lone “no” vote on a resolution formally declaring Fresno Unified an anti-racist institution. Slatic said the resolution was unnecessary and “political.”

He’s frequently at odds with trustees, voting against the majority on many issues, including changing Fresno High School’s decades-old logo and naming Fresno’s newest school campus.

Slatic has also taken to criticizing some of his fellow trustees in the media.

In June, he appeared on the conservative talk show The Constitutionalist with Terry Collins on TalkRadio 1550 KXEX and described his fellow school board members as “witches” and “racist.” He also compared his work on the school board to his experience in combat in the military.

But, speaking with The Bee on Thursday, Slatic confirmed the school board lifted his censure earlier this month during a private meeting. Slatic said it should have been done in public since that’s how the censure was handed down.

“I said, ‘oh, are we going to do this in open session today like when all of these weird illegal censures were placed on me?” Slatic said.

He said Davis handed him a letter that removes the 2019 censures.

“I have it. I haven’t bothered reading it,” Slatic said. “Board officers decide to remove censure in the quietest way possible. That is the story that my constituents see it as.”

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab at our website.