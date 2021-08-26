Coronavirus

COVID cases, hospitalizations rising among Fresno children, teens. What the data says

Valley Children’s Hospital is located along the San Joaquin River in Madera County. In the latest COVID-19 surge in the central San Joaquin Valley since June 2021, children under the age of 18 make up a growing share of new cases.
Valley Children’s Hospital is located along the San Joaquin River in Madera County. In the latest COVID-19 surge in the central San Joaquin Valley since June 2021, children under the age of 18 make up a growing share of new cases. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

By mid-August, more than 750 new cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County occurred among children and teens – a population that includes more than 190,000 children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccination against coronavirus.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health reports that since the first local cases were identified in March 2020 in the global coronavirus pandemic, nearly 18% of the cases to date have been among people 0 to 19 years old. That’s about 20,100 out of 113,000 reported COVID-19 cases in the county or more than one out of every six cases.

Through Aug. 17, data from Fresno County health officials indicates that about 9,800 cases have been among those who are still too young to receive shots of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine that has emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for use in children ages 12 to 17.

About 40,000 children in Fresno County in the 12-to-17 age range have received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s a little less than 44% of those who are eligible to get the shots.

The number of new cases among children and teens has been on the rise since June, as the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus became the dominant strain among new infections in the central San Joaquin Valley as well as throughout California and the U.S.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

June was also when California reopened its economy by discontinuing its color-coded system of county tiers that set forth varying levels of limitations on businesses and activities based on the rate at which COVID-19 cases were spreading in a county.

In June, 186 coronavirus cases were reported among the 0-19 age group. In July, the figure was 896, almost five times higher. By Aug. 17, the most recent date for which detailed Fresno County figures were available, there were 758 new cases or almost 45 new cases per day.

At that rate, August will easily eclipse July’s case totals among people ages 19 and under.

Youth cases are also making up an increasing proportion of new infections among neighboring counties in the central San Joaquin Valley:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

As cases among younger people grow, so too does the number of children hospitalized in Fresno and Madera counties, according to data from the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Officials at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County reported earlier this month that they had experienced a sharp increase in the number of children being brought into the emergency department for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and the respiratory disease it causes – 81 in July, compared to 13 in June.

The number of children hospitalized at Valley Children’s doubled, from 15 in June to 30 in July.

The latest information from Fresno County health officials combines pediatric hospitalizations in Fresno and Madera counties because so many Fresno children go to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County. Between the two counties, the number of hospitalized kids grew from five on Aug. 1 to 13 on Aug. 19.

Health officials have warned to expect an increase in new COVID-19 infections among children as students return to classrooms across the Valley.

Days after the first day of school, the Fresno Unified School District reported 252 cases among students and staff, while Clovis Unified had 80 cases, and Central Unified reported 78.

Nearly a dozen elementary school classrooms in Fresno were forced to quarantine at home just days into the new school year.

The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab reporter Isabel Sophia Dieppa contributed to this report.
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked as a reporter and editor in the region since 1986, and has been with The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and also covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service