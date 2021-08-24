Fresno’s Central Unified schools superintendent Alvarado resigns, two months after arrest

The sign outside the Central Unified School District Administration offices, shown Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Andrew Alvarado, the superintendent of Fresno’s Central Unified School District, resigned Tuesday, two months after he was arrested — never charged — in a domestic violence case.

Board President Yesenia Carrillo thanked Alvarado for his work as superintendent. She did not mention Alvarado’s arrest or explain why the decision was made.

In her statement, Carrillo thanked Alvarado for his leadership during the pandemic, for leading negotiations with Central Unified labor groups, and for helping the district pass a $120 million school bond last year, which assisted in the construction and opening of Preston Garza High school this fall.

Alvarado could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The 49-year-old school chief was arrested June 3 at a home in northwest Fresno on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, the Fresno Police Department reported.

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Few details of the incident have been released. Police have said the 911 caller told the officers Alvarado was “pushing and throwing things,” and, police said, they “determined Mr. Alvarado had committed a felony domestic disturbance.”

Following news of Alvarado’s arrest, the school board placed him on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

Earlier this month, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced that Alvarado would not face criminal charges.

“After thoroughly examining the evidence, we have concluded that we will not be able to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt, so we will not be filing charges in this case, prosecutors said in a news release.

The Madera DA took over the case after Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp recused her office, citing personal and professional relationships with Alvarado.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Following the announcement, Alvarado told reporters he was looking forward to returning to work and said he expected to be reinstated.

This story will be updated.