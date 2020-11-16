California demotes Fresno County back to purple-tier COVID-19 business restrictions

Fresno, Merced and Kings counties have been demoted into a more restrictive tier for business reopenings under California’s program to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The three counties are now part of purple Tier 1 in the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” The purple tier represents “widespread” risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community. All three counties had been in red Tier 2, representing “substantial” risk.

The backslide into the more restrictive tier means that restaurants, churches, gyms and other business sectors that had been allowed to reopen indoors with limited capacity will now have to return to outdoor-only operations.

The state Department of Public Health, which typically announces its tier assignments under its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” on Tuesdays, instead posted the data on Monday on its website.

This story will be updated.

