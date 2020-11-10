Fresno County stays red on Tier Tuesday. What will it to keep that COVID-19 reopening status?

Fresno County’s businesses will keep operating under red Tier 2 of California’s coronavirus restrictions for a seventh consecutive week following Tuesday’s update on the risks of COVID-19 spread in each of the state’s 58 counties.

But an increase in cases means the county is in jeopardy of backsliding into the most restrictive set of regulations unless it can get back on track by next week.

Neighboring Kings and Merced counties also maintained their station for another week in the red tier of the state’s four-tier, color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” The blueprint governs the degree to which various business sectors in each county can reopen or expand operations from broad restrictions put in place in the spring to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Tier 2 is color-coded red to represent “substantial” risk of viral spread. Fresno County graduated from purple Tier 1 — the most restrictive level denoting “widespread” risk of viral spread in the community — on Sept. 29. Merced County emerged from the purple tier a week later, on Oct. 6, and Kings County followed on Oct. 13.

The tier assignments are based primarily on two key measures of coronavirus spread for each county: the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in a county, and the percentage of people tested for whom results come back positive for COVID-19 infection.

The California Department of Public Health calculated Fresno County’s new-case rate at 8.3 per day over the seven-day period ending Oct. 31, while the testing positivity rate was reported at 5.5%. The testing measure is well below the ceiling 8% positivity to remain in the red tier. But the case rate, which last week was 6.1 per 100,000, lurched above the orange-tier threshold of 7.0 new daily cases.

As Fresno, Kings and Merced counties have each advanced from purple to red, some of the most notable limitations have been relaxed for certain business sectors:

Restaurants that were previously allowed to only offer take-out, delivery or outdoor dining have been able to resume indoor dining service at up to 25% capacity.

Churches and houses of worship, which had been barred from indoor services, can have services at up to 25% capacity.

Gyms and health clubs can operate indoors at up to 10% capacity.

Two other Valley counties, Madera and Tulare, have been mired in the purple tier since the blueprint system was initiated in late August. Mariposa County started in orange Tier 3, representing “moderate” risk of transmission, and advanced to yellow Tier 4, the least imposing of the levels denoting “minimal” risk, on Sept. 22.

Getting from red to orange

In a process that’s been described by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly have described as a “dimmer switch” approach, the blueprint allows the state to gradually advance counties into less restrictive tiers based on the health metrics.

But as a dimmer switch can be used to gradually brighten a light, if a county’s new-case rate or testing positivity rate deteriorates and slides above the tier threshold, state health officials can also lower the switch and reassign the county back into the more restrictive tier.

For several weeks, Fresno County’s new-case rate fluttered back and forth across the purple/red threshold, threatening to send the county back into the more restrictive purple tier if it missed the mark for two consecutive weeks.

To move forward into orange Tier 3, in which more businesses have freedom to reopen and expand indoor operations, Fresno County and other red-tier counties have to reach several goals:

Reduce the new-case rate to an average of fewer than 4.0 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Reduce the countywide testing positivity rate to less than 5.0%.

Achieve a “health equity” rate for testing positivity of under 5.3% across the county’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods defined as the 25% of census tracts that are the most socioeconomically challenged.

A county must meet all of those thresholds, and maintain each of them for two weeks, before formally being promoted by the state into orange Tier 3.

Once in orange, restaurants, movie theaters and houses of worship would be allowed to increase indoor operations to 50% of their capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer; gyms can expand indoor offerings to 25% of capacity; museums and zoos can open indoor activities at up to 50% capacity; and wineries . Wineries are allowed to open indoors up to the lesser of 25% capacity or 100 people.

In these and other sectors for which indoor operations are allowed, the blueprint calls for requiring face coverings for staff and patrons, and measures to ensure social distancing.

Businesses that can reopen with outdoor operations under the orange tier include bars, breweries, and distilleries at which meals are not served.